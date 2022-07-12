If you’ve had your eye on a KitchenAid stand mixer (or any other cooking and baking essentials from the iconic brand) now’s your chance to snap them up at a deep discount. This Prime Day, Amazon will be dropping prices on dozens of Kitchenaid goodies—from baking tins to mixing bowls, to knife sets, to pizza wheels, and more. Our editors sifted through the products on sale to hand-select those we think to deserve a spot in your cabinets and on your countertops. The sale only takes place from July 12 until July 13 at 11:59 pm Pacific, so check out our curated selection of Kitchenaid products below and take advantage of these deals (your kitchen will thank you).

Our Top Picks:

For Better Baking: Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus

The small, but mighty sister of the brand’s signature stand mixer, the Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus is one of our top Prime Day picks from Kitchenaid. It features a flex-edge beater, 3.5-quart capacity and 67 touchpoints around the mixing bowl to blend a perfect batter. Plus, it will fit on nearly any kitchen counter—thanks to its more compact size—and is available at a 32% discount.

Other baking standouts include the Classic Measuring Cup and Classic Measuring Spoons—both 30% off and available in a stunning soft aqua color—as well as this sweet set of pistachio-hued Classic Mixing Bowls (27% off) and Stoneware Baker set (39% off). And for flawless cakes, cookies, breads and muffins, scoop up some pieces from this selection of aluminum nonstick bakeware: Nonstick Baking Sheet (9% off), Loaf Pan (12% off), 12-cup Muffin Pan (40%), Square Cake Pan (28% off) and Round Cake Pan (51% off).

If your kitchen knives are mismatched and in desperate need of an upgrade, we love this streamlined Gourmet 14-Piece Block Set. Available at 31% off, the set includes essentials like an all-purpose chef’s knife, nimble santoku knife, and even an herb shear—all housed in a sleek birch wood block with a convenient built-in sharpener.

Everyone needs a workhorse cutting board and this Classic Nonslip Plastic Cutting Board (30% off) does the trick, with rubberized edges so it won’t slide across your counter even when wet. The Classic Prep Bowls with Lids—available in a vibrant cherry red and four different sizes—will let you store leftovers in style. And the Dual Platform Digital Food Scale is a great choice for precise measuring, featuring dual platforms that you can use simultaneously to properly portion all of your ingredients.

Every kitchen needs a good box grater and this 4-Sided Stainless Steel Box Grater (18% off) is just that with a few additional bells and whistles. We love that it comes with a snap-on storage container, which will also measure your grated food and eliminate the need to grate over a plate or bowl.

It’s time to re-outfit your utensil arsenal with these high-quality options from Kitchenaid. This dual Multifunction Can Opener/Bottle Opener (25% off) will help save you some drawer space, while the All Purpose Shears (48% off), Citrus Squeezer (33% off), Pizza Wheel (53% off), Stainless Steel Wire Masher (49% off) and the Gourmet Meat Tenderizer (46% off) are all durable and will stand up to every-day use. Plus, the Candy and Deep Fry Thermometer (41% off) and the Oven/Grill Safe Meat Thermometer (29% off) are both outfitted with handy temperature marks—like the proper temperatures for caramel or well-done meat—to help with proper cooking.

