If you woke up this morning and, upon brewing your usual cup of coffee, thought to yourself that it might be time to invest in that espresso machine you’ve always wanted, we’re here to confirm that now really is the time. With Prime Day sales boasting over 40 percent off espresso machines by brands like Breville, Saeco, Mr. Coffee, and De’Longhi, your dreams of brewing cafe-quality drinks at home can be a reality.

Read on for our top Prime Day picks, along with 10 other great deals on espresso machines Amazon has going on right now.

Today and tomorrow, you can scoop up this espresso machine for 30 percent off, which means you’ll save almost $226 with this deal. Apart from being a great deal, this espresso machine is easy to use and clean, can utilize whole beans or grounds, and allows for you to program your own custom drinks. That being said, while some love this espresso machine, others have found it to not be terribly reliable, running into various issues with the machine and difficulty with customer service.

Best for Pre-Programmed Drinks: Saeco Xelsis Super Automatic Espresso Machine

If you’re looking to invest in an espresso machine with all the bells and whistles, this just might be the one. This espresso machine is assuredly an investment at $1,799, but this Prime Day, you can save 11 percent and snag it for $200 less. Even with the savings, it is still a pricey option, but this espresso machine won’t let you down. It has a touchscreen control panel with 16 different drink options, along with the ability to create user profiles so everyone can have their favorite drinks ASAP. It also comes with an attachable milk carafe you can hook up to the espresso machine, so you can make lattes, cappuccinos and more. And if that wasn’t enough, this espresso machine makes cleaning super easy with automated cleaning cycles.

Best for Barista-Quality Beverages: Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

For a true coffee shop experience at home, consider this Breville espresso machine. Part of their Barista Series, this machine has an integrated grinder with a grind size dial, a steam wand, and a digital temperature control that ensures the water is exactly the right temperature to brew you the perfect cup of espresso. Right now, this machine is 12 percent off, saving you nearly $78. It should be noted, though, that some users have found that the espresso the machine made wasn’t always consistent.

Lavazza Blue Classy Mini Single Serve Espresso Coffee Machine for $100.13 (Save $24.87)

Calphalon Espresso Machine with Coffee Grinder, Tamper, Milk Frothing Pitcher, and Steam Wand, Temp iQ 15 Bar Pump for $475.99 (Save 187.71)

Calphalon Espresso Machine with Tamper, Milk Frothing Pitcher, and Steam Wand, Temp iQ 15 Bar Pump for $244.99 (Save $105)

De’Longhi La Specialista Espresso Machine with Sensor Grinder, Dual Heating System, Advanced Latte System & Hot Water Spout for $629.95 (Save $81.68)

De’Longhi La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine for $489.95 (Save $210)

De’Longhi Espresso Machine with Advanced Cappuccino System for $104.95 (Save $45)

Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus 3-in-1 Espresso Maker for $139.99 (Save $60)

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Milk Frother for $419.99 (Save $179.01)

Nescafé Dolce Gusto Coffee Machine, Genio 2, Espresso, Cappuccino, and Latte Pod Machine for $92.95 (Save $29.64)

Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine for $139.99 (Save $60)

