The Best Deals on Grills Right Now
Save big on everything from pellet grills to propane from great brands like Traeger, Weber, and Char-Broil.
Memorial Day deals are heating up with great discounts on grills, smokers, and more. Brands like Traeger, Weber, and Char-Broil are all cutting prices ahead of the outdoor cooking season, from pellet grills to charcoal and gas. Our editors are staunch believers that there’s the right tool for every job. Sometimes, that means you need a charcoal grill for searing steaks, a portable grill to take with you to the lake, and a smoker for briskets and ribs.
Grilling enthusiasts should take a spin through some of the very best we’ve picked out below from a wi-fi enabled propane grill to wireless, digital thermometers.
The Best Weber Grill Deals
- Weber Original Kettle 18-Inch Charcoal Grill on Amazon for $119 (Save $11.80)
- Weber Q1200 Titanium Liquid Propane Grill on Amazon for $259 (Save $27.80)
- Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Propane Grill on Amazon for $459 (Save $91.80)
- Spirit E-315 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill at Home Depot for $599 (Save $100)
- Weber New Genesis E-335 Propane Gas Grill with Sear Burner & Side Burner at BBQGuys for $1,319, plus Free iGrill Thermometer (Save $320)
The Best Blackstone Grill Deals
- Blackstone Tabletop Griddle Grill at Wayfair for $159.99 (Save $40)
- Blackstone 2-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill at Wayfair for $267.05 (Save $14.69)
- Blackstone Single Burner Portable Liquid Propane 12000 BTU Gas Grill with Cover at Wayfair for $152.99 (Save $26.91)
The Best Char-Broil Grill Deals
- Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Cart-Style Propane Gas Grill on Amazon for $252.54 (Save $117.43)
- Char-Broil 4 – Burner Free Standing Liquid Propane 3200 BTU Gas Grill with Side Burner and Cabinet (Save $136.29)
- Char-Broil Stainless Steel 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill on Amazon for $359.58 (Save $124.07)
The Best Traeger Grill Deals
- Traeger Grills Pro Series 34 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker, Bronze from Amazon for $699.95 (Save $50)
The Best Kamado Joe Grill Deals
- Classic Joe II 18 in. Charcoal Grill in Red with Cart, Side Shelves, Grill Gripper, and Ash Tool at Home Depot for $1,099 (Save $200)