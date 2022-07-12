Prime Day 2022 is upon us, which means now is the best time to grab up those kitchen basics you’ve been eyeing. From toaster ovens to stand mixers, bakeware, cookware, cutting boards, knives and more, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals going on on Amazon right now. Read on for our top Prime Day picks, along with 40 other great deals you can pick up today.

Our Top Picks:

With a savings of almost $350, this is the time to purchase that new set of pots and pans you’ve been wanting. This Calphalon set is stainless steel with a triple-layer aluminum core and is oven safe up to 500 degrees. Plus, its dishwasher safe and outfitted with handles that will stay cool when using on the stovetop. That being said, some buyers noted that food does tend to get pretty stuck on to the stainless steel, so be aware of that.

These shears are a true steal at just $6.29 right now. And truly, we could always use a new pair of shears. This pair is great because of how versatile they are; use them to cut herbs, help break down chicken, trim flower stems or even pack them in with your camping gear. And while many buyers love these shears, it’s also worth mentioning that some have found the shears rust easily.

Best Underrated Kitchen Basic: Dash Safe Slice Mandoline Slicer

When you have great knives, a mandoline might not seem like a necessary investment, but for the level of precision you’ll get out of it, it’s absolutely worth it. Not to mention, the Dash Safe Slice’s design is such that your fingers will never be need to be close to the blade. Plus, the Safe Slice has 30 different slicing options and can make cuts between 1-8 millimeters in thickness. And though this product is highly rated, a few users noted that pieces of plastic had chipped off the mandoline and into their food.

Other Great Deals:

Cookware:

Calphalon Signature Hard Anodized Nonstick Covered Dutch Oven for $85.41 (Save $44.58)

Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set for $387.16 (Save $342.83)

Goodful All-In-One Nonstick Pan and Lid With Beechwood Turner for $49.99 (Save $30)

Dash Nonstick Hard Anodized 10-Inch and 12-Inch Fry Pan Cookware Set for $47.99 (Save $12)

Cuisinart Aluminum 2-Piece Skillet Set for $28.37 (Save $3.30)

Instant Vortex Official 2-Piece Nonstick Grill Pan for $6.99 (Save $12)

Ayesha Curry Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven/Casserole Pot With Lid for $84 (Save $35.99)

Ayesha Curry Home Collection 9-Piece Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set for $77 (Save $32.99)

Kenmore Elite Grayson Stackable 9-Piece Platinum Nonstick Forged Aluminum Induction Cookware Set for $105 (Save $44.99)

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Chef’s Oven With Glass Lid for $249.95 (Save $150.05)

Red Volcano Textured Ceramic Nonstick 14-Piece Pots and Pans Set for $104.99 (Save $25)

Bakeware:

KitchenAid Classic Measuring Cups, Set of 4 for $6.99 (Save $10.78)

KitchenAid Nonstick Baking Sheet for $10.70 (Save $9.29)

KitchenAid Classic Measuring Spoons, Set of 5 for $5.59 (Save $2.40)

Chicago Metallic Professional Nonstick 3-Piece Round Cake Pan Bakeware Set for $12.55 (Save $6.59)

Calphalon 6-Piece Nonstick Bakeware Set for $83.99 (Save $69)

10 Strawberry Street Nested 3-Piece Bakeware Set With Handles for $32.75 (Save $22.24)

GoodCook AirPerfect Set of 2 Insulated Nonstick Baking Cookie Sheets for $17.50 (Save $7.49)

Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set for $76.99 (Save $33)

Staub Ceramic 4-Piece Bakeware Set for $62.99 (Save $27)

Countertop Appliances:

Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer With Flex Edge Beater for $259.99 (Save $120)

Dash Stand Mixer for $38.99 (Save $41)

Calphalon Performance Cool Touch Toaster Oven With Turbo Convection for $279.99 (Save $70)

Calphalon Quartz Heat Countertop Toaster Oven for $212.49 (Save $67.50)

Calphalon 2-Slice Toaster, Precision Control With 6 Shade Settings and Extra Wide Slots for $48.99 (Save $31)

Calphalon Slow Cooker for $89.99 (Save $80)

Crock-Pot Slow Cooker for $95.99 (Save $64)

Oster Electric Can Opener With Knife Sharpener for $24.99 (Save $10)

Cuisinart Prep 9-Cup Food Processor for $124.99 (Save $54.96)

Cuisinart Toaster Oven With Broiler for $84.96 (Save $15.03)

Hamilton Beach 4-Slice Toaster for $42.24 (Save $32.75)

Hamilton Beach Electric Vegetable Chopper & Mini Food Processor for $14.99 (Save $13)

Hamilton Beach Slow Cooker for $63.99 (Save $11)

KitchenAid All-Purpose Shears With Protective Sheath for $6.29 (Save $2.70)

KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener / Bottle Opener for $9.09 (Save $10.90)

KitchenAid Classic Nonslip Plastic Cutting Board for $9.09 (Save $5.90)

KitchenAid Gourmet 4-Sided Stainless Steel Box Grater With Detachable Storage Container for $14.11 (Save $11.34)

DASH Safe Slice Mandoline Slicer for $39.99 (Save $10)

Brazos Home Dark Walnut Wood Cutting Board for $27.76 (Save $5.57)

KitchenAid Glass Surface Digital Kitchen and Food Scale for $26.78 (Save $3.21)

Knives:

Calphalon Kitchen Knife 15-Piece Set With Self-Sharpening Block for $125.99 (Save $94)

Cuisinart 12-Piece Ceramic Coated Stainless Steel Knives for $14.99 (Save $25)

Chicago Cutlery 17-Piece Forged Premium Knife Block Set for $100 (Save $29.99)

Hampton Forge Cutlery 14-Piece Block Set for $20.30 (Save $8.69)

Hampton Forge Raintree Ash 13-Piece Knife Block Set for $31.49 (Save $31.50)

Henckels Statement 20-Piece Kitchen Knife Set for $139.99 (Save $90)

KitchenAid Gourmet 14-Piece Forged Triple Rivet Block Set for $62.98 (Save $37.01)

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is an annual sales event Amazon hosts for its Prime members. On Prime Day, members can expect big savings on everything from toys to tech to kitchen appliances. This year it is taking place across two days—July 12 and 13.

