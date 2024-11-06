Roast Chicken with Roth Grand Cru Stuffing
Roth’s Alpine-style Grand Cru cheese brings luxurious richness and depth to this bird’s sourdough bread dressing.
- Serves
4
- Time
2 hours 30 minutes, plus 12–24 hours for brining
This cozy whole chicken recipe can easily scale up to feed a crowd; a generous sprinkling of Alpine-style Roth Grand Cru melted into the dressing lends the humble bird a luxurious richness and depth. While stuffing the cavities of whole poultry is now widely considered risky, a thin layer of puréed dressing stuffed under the skin instead protects and infuses the lean breast meat with flavor, allowing the thighs and drumsticks all the time they need to fully cook.
Featured in "Get To Know America’s Greatest Women Cheese Professionals," by Kristin L. Wolfe.
Ingredients
For the chicken:
- ¼ cup kosher salt
- 1 Tbsp. black peppercorns
- 1 tsp. sugar
- 4 rosemary sprigs
- 1 medium lemon, juiced, halves reserved
- One 4–4½-lb. chicken
For the stuffing:
- 3 Tbsp. unsalted butter, divided
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 cup thinly sliced celery
- 2 medium carrots, coarsely grated
- 1 large Spanish onion, finely chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, finely grated
- 1 cup half-and-half
- 1 cup chicken or vegetable stock, plus more as needed
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 large day-old sourdough loaf (about 1 lb.), torn into 1-in. chunks
- 8 oz. Roth Grand Cru cheese, coarsely grated, divided
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
