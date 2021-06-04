Soba Salad with Lemon-Miso Vinaigrette

This refreshing noodle-based salad comes from Sonoko Sakai, a Japanese American Hollywood movie producer turned cooking teacher and food writer. Whether using fresh soba noodles or dried, take care to cook very gently—don’t walk away from the pot!—as they go from perfectly cooked to overdone in a matter of moments. For the greens, use any hearty, strongly flavored lettuces, such as arugula, endive, or chicory, to balance the earthy buckwheat noodles.

Featured in: “The Art of Homemade Soba Noodles.”