VB&T
The winning trifecta of vermouth, baijiu, and tonic makes this simple cocktail sing.
- Makes
1 cocktail
- Time
5 minutes
Punt e Mes vermouth, Ming River strong-aroma baijiu, and tonic water come together in this simple stirred drink aptly named the VB&T. Lemon juice, simple syrup, and a couple dashes each of Angostura and orange bitters complete the refreshing cocktail. It’s adapted from one Tina Heath-Schuttenberg developed for the Charleston restaurants she owns with her husband David, Kwei Fei and Beautiful South, and served at the Charleston Wine + Food Festival. Heath-Schuttenberg uses pebble ice for the VB&Ts at her bars, but if you’re not blessed with a pebble ice machine at home, feel free to use crushed ice.
Featured in “Baijiu, the World’s Most Popular Spirit, Is Coming for Your Cocktail” by Megan Zhang.
Ingredients
- 1 oz. strong-aroma baijiu
- 1 oz. sweet Italian vermouth
- 1 oz. fresh lemon juice
- ¾ oz. simple syrup
- 2 dashes Angostura bitters
- 2 dashes orange bitters
- Tonic water
- Orange peel, for garnish
Instructions
Step 1
