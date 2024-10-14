Drinks

VB&T

The winning trifecta of vermouth, baijiu, and tonic makes this simple cocktail sing.

  • Makes

    1 cocktail

  • Time

    5 minutes

Vermouth and tonic
PHOTO: HEAMI LEE • FOOD STYLING: JESSIE YUCHEN

By Tina Heath-Schuttenberg

Published on October 14, 2024

Punt e Mes vermouth, Ming River strong-aroma baijiu, and tonic water come together in this simple stirred drink aptly named the VB&T. Lemon juice, simple syrup, and a couple dashes each of Angostura and orange bitters complete the refreshing cocktail. It’s adapted from one Tina Heath-Schuttenberg developed for the Charleston restaurants she owns with her husband David, Kwei Fei and Beautiful South, and served at the Charleston Wine + Food Festival. Heath-Schuttenberg uses pebble ice for the VB&Ts at her bars, but if you’re not blessed with a pebble ice machine at home, feel free to use crushed ice.

Featured in “Baijiu, the World’s Most Popular Spirit, Is Coming for Your Cocktail” by Megan Zhang.

Ingredients

  • 1 oz. strong-aroma baijiu
  • 1 oz. sweet Italian vermouth
  • 1 oz. fresh lemon juice
  • ¾ oz. simple syrup
  • 2 dashes Angostura bitters
  • 2 dashes orange bitters
  • Tonic water
  • Orange peel, for garnish

Instructions

Step 1

To a highball glass filled with crushed or pebble ice, add the baijiu, vermouth, lemon juice, simple syrup, and Angostura and orange bitters. Stir to combine, then top with a splash of tonic water, garnish with the orange peel, and serve.

