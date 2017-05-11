Braaibroodjie (South African Grilled Cheese)
The classic melty sandwich gets even better with the addition of sweet and sour chutney.
“You won’t find a more authentic braai dish than this,” says butcher Andy Fenner, who feeds guests these cheesy sandwiches when they crack their first beers. Braaibroodjie translates to “barbecue bread,” and this version stacks slices with cheddar, tomato, onions, and chutney before grilling. The chutney is key: Mrs. Ball’s, an iconic brand in South Africa, is made from dried fruits and vinegar, but any sweet and sour chutney will do.
Featured in: “The South African Art of Braai.”
Braaibroodjie (Fire-Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Tomatoes and Chutney)
Braaibroodjie translates to “barbecue bread,” and this version stacks slices with cheddar, tomato, onions, and chutney before grilling.
Yield: makes 4 sandwiches
Time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
- 8 slices white bread
- 4 tbsp. (2 oz.) unsalted butter, melted
- 8½ oz. coarsely grated sharp cheddar cheese (2 cups)
- 1 large tomato, thinly sliced
- ½ large white onion, very thinly sliced
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 3 tbsp. Mrs. Ball’s brand chutney, or another sweet-and-sour chutney
Instructions
- Prepare a grill or grill pan to cook over medium-high heat. Meanwhile, brush one side of each bread slice with the melted butter.
- Lay the bread, buttered side down, on a clean work surface. Divide the cheese between 4 slices, then top each with 1–2 slices of tomato and onion; season lightly with salt and black pepper. Spread the chutney over the remaining slices of bread, then place them chutney-side-down atop the sandwiches.
- Grill the sandwiches, turning once, until the bread is toasted and the cheese is melted, about 3 minutes per side. Serve hot.