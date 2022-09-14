Welcome to One Pot Bangers, Benjamin Kemper’s weekly column, where you’ll find our freshest, boldest cooking ideas that require just one pot, skillet, or sheet pan. Busy week? We’ve got you covered with these low-effort, high-reward recipes from around the globe.

Hidden at the bottom of the menu of my favorite Indian to-go joint is a section devoted to kofta, Indian-style meatballs bobbing in rich, spicy gravy. For months, kofta night was my weekly self-care ritual: close laptop, order meatballs, crack open a beer, sleep like a baby. But then I went broke and had to kick my takeout habit.

So I resolved to make kofta myself. Drawing from a recipe in Pushpesh Pant’s India, The Cookbook, I set out to replicate (or at least approximate) the dish I’d grown to crave—that sauce that popped with mustard seeds and cumin, those meatballs flecked with fresh cilantro, that soul-satisfying scent of coconut and ghee. With a dozen trial runs (literally) under my belt, I can finally say, I did it. Meet my dream kofta recipe, which is not only tastier than the restaurant version but a one-pot wonder, to boot. For richer, for poorer, long live kofta night.