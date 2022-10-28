Negroni Sbagliato Sangría
Here’s how to turn the viral Campari-based tipple into an easy batch cocktail that’s perfect for Thanksgiving and the holidays.
It seems like divine intervention that mere weeks before Thanksgiving, the cocktail sweeping America is the negroni sbagliato (you know, with prosecco in it), a bubbly, cranberry-red tipple that’s festive enough for the holidays and boozy enough to put up with your weird uncle. Since making individual cocktails for a crowd can be a drag, we’ve batched the viral drink—and added a bit of campy Thanksgiving flair (rosé vermouth, come through!)—to dream up the world’s first sbagliato sangría.
Yield: 8–12 servings
Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 medium orange
- 1 medium apple, cored
- 1 bottle dry sparkling wine, such as prosecco or cava
- 1½ cup cranberry juice cocktail
- 1 cup fresh orange juice
- ½ cup Campari
- ½ cup Cocchi Americano Rosa, or red vermouth
- ½ cup gin
- Orange twists (optional)
Instructions
- On a cutting board, quarter the orange pole to pole, then slice the wedges crosswise into 1-inch-thick triangles. Remove any seeds. Quarter the apple pole to pole, then cut lengthwise into ¾-inch-thick slices.
- Fill a very large pitcher or punchbowl (see footnote) halfway with ice. Pour in the wine, cranberry juice, orange juice, Campari, Cocchi Americano, and gin and stir to combine.
- To serve, pour the sangría into wine glasses, ensuring each gets an apple and orange wedge, and garnish with orange twists if desired.
Note: This recipe makes a healthy 2 quarts of sangría (excluding ice). Halved, it will fit into one standard-size pitcher. If you want to make a full batch but don’t own a punch bowl or very large pitcher (or, alternatively, two regular-size ones), mix the sangría omitting the ice and/or sparkling wine and add them to glasses individually at serving time.
