Roasted Heart of Palm with Romesco Sauce

“Heart of palm is one of the most beautiful ingredients,” says chef Dominique Oudin. I’d never tried the delicate white vegetable—harvested from the inner core of certain palm tree varieties—in its fresh form until my most recent visit to Colombia, where the ingredient appears in many dishes. Oudin’s preparation, which he serves on the tasting menu of Sofitel Legend Santa Clara’s Restaurante 1621 (an establishment in Cartagena that marries French techniques with local Colombian ingredients), stuck with me in particular. The thinly sliced heart of palm was coated in a bit of cashew-and-almond cream, served with a dollop of peppery romesco sauce on the side. The tender vegetable’s fresh, grassy flavor made it a perfect canvas for the nutty cream and the zippy, smoky romesco.

When Oudin cooks with the tropical plant, “I don’t want to change the flavor too much,” he explains. He prefers to allow the ingredient’s clean, delicate taste to shine through. “It’s something very special because we can’t find it everywhere in the world,” Oudin adds. Much of the world’s heart of palm is cultivated in Central and South America and Southeast Asia, where the ingredient is part of many cultures’ culinary traditions.

Before going to Colombia, I’d only ever tasted the canned or jarred versions of heart of palm. The fresh variety has a more toothsome texture than the processed stuff, and a more pronounced flavor. Once I returned home, I knew I wanted to try cooking it myself—starting with a riff on Oudin’s dish. Since unsustainable harvesting practices can be detrimental to palm trees, when buying fresh or frozen hearts, it’s important to shop from a producer that sticks to regenerative techniques (Puna Gardens is a good online source that sells the hearts cleaned and ready to use).

When my order arrived in the mail, I sliced the fresh vegetable into sticks, followed Oudin’s en papillote roasting technique, and replaced his cashew-almond cream with a simple sprinkle of toasted nuts. And of course, I had to whip up this classic romesco sauce recipe from SAVEUR’s archives.

Featured in "This Underrated Tropical Ingredient Is About to Be Your New Favorite Meat Replacement."