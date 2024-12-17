Bánh Tai Heo (Vietnamese “Pig’s Ears” Cookies)
Made with coconut milk and fried until crisp, these chocolate-swirled treats are a street food classic.
- Makes
20-25 cookies
- Time
2 hours 10 minutes
This recipe is brought to you by the SAVEUR Cookbook Club, our passionate community of food-loving readers from around the globe, celebrating our favorite authors and recipes. Join us as we cook through a new book every month, and share your food pics and vids on social media with the hashtags #SAVEURCookbookClub and #EatTheWorld.
During the research for his comprehensive cookie cookbook, Crumbs, food writer and former SAVEUR editor Ben Mims uncovered many cookies that defy expectations, and many that don’t even require oven baking. For example, these swirled cookies from Vietnam are a classic street snack, with thin slices of cocoa-swirled dough that are flattened and fried into thin discs. As the coconut milk-based batter crisps up in oil, the cookies take on a buckled, wavy shape much like a pig’s ear, with a crispy, chewy finished texture.
Adapted from Crumbs: Cookies and Sweets from Around the World © 2024 by Ben Mims. Photography © 2024 by Simon Bajada. Reproduced by permission of Phaidon. All rights reserved.
Featured in “Eat the World in 300 Cookies With This New Cookbook” by Jessica Carbone.
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 1 tsp. fresh lemon juice
- ½ tsp. fine salt
- 2 large egg yolks
- ⅓ cup canned unsweetened full-fat coconut milk
- ⅔ cup (95 g) plus ½ cup (70 g) all-purpose flour, divided
- 2 Tbsp. natural cocoa powder
- Vegetable oil, for shallow-frying
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the butter, sugar, lemon juice, and salt until smooth and creamy. Beat in the egg yolks one at a time until smooth. Stir in the coconut milk until smooth. Transfer approximately half of the batter to a second medium bowl.
- To the first bowl, add ⅔ cup of the flour and stir until no dry patches of flour remain. To the second bowl, add the remaining ½ cup of flour and the cocoa powder to the and stir until a dough forms. Shape each dough into a disc, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate for 1 hour.
- On a lightly floured surface, roll the plain (non-chocolate) dough into a rough rectangle about ¼ inch thick. Repeat with the chocolate dough. Brush the plain dough with water and place the chocolate dough on top of it. Gently roll the rolling pin over the stacked doughs to press them together. Starting from one long side of the stacked dough, roll them up as you would a jelly roll. (When viewed from the short end of a roll, you should see two interspersing spirals of chocolate and plain dough.) Wrap the dough log in plastic and freeze for 40 minutes.
- Place a large paper towel-lined baking sheet and a wire rack by the stove. Unwrap the dough and trim one end so it’s even. To a large skillet fitted with a deep-fry thermometer, add ½ inch of oil. Add a trimmed piece of dough to the skillet and turn the heat to medium-high.
- While the oil heats, use a sharp knife to cut six ⅛-inch-thick cookies, then use your palms to pat each cookie as thin as possible. Rewrap and refrigerate the log. When the thermometer reads 350°F (or the dough piece floats to the surface and begins bubbling), remove the dough scrap. Slide the dough rounds into the oil and fry, flipping halfway through cooking, until golden brown and slightly curled, 1–2 minutes total. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to the prepared baking sheet to drain, then to the wire rack to cool. Repeat with the remaining cookies, working in batches and maintaining the oil temperature. Cool completely before serving.
Continue to Next Story