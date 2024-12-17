Bánh Tai Heo (Vietnamese “Pig’s Ears” Cookies)

In a medium bowl, whisk together the butter, sugar, lemon juice, and salt until smooth and creamy. Beat in the egg yolks one at a time until smooth. Stir in the coconut milk until smooth. Transfer approximately half of the batter to a second medium bowl.

To the first bowl, add ⅔ cup of the flour and stir until no dry patches of flour remain. To the second bowl, add the remaining ½ cup of flour and the cocoa powder to the and stir until a dough forms. Shape each dough into a disc, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate for 1 hour.

On a lightly floured surface, roll the plain (non-chocolate) dough into a rough rectangle about ¼ inch thick. Repeat with the chocolate dough. Brush the plain dough with water and place the chocolate dough on top of it. Gently roll the rolling pin over the stacked doughs to press them together. Starting from one long side of the stacked dough, roll them up as you would a jelly roll. (When viewed from the short end of a roll, you should see two interspersing spirals of chocolate and plain dough.) Wrap the dough log in plastic and freeze for 40 minutes.

Place a large paper towel-lined baking sheet and a wire rack by the stove. Unwrap the dough and trim one end so it’s even. To a large skillet fitted with a deep-fry thermometer, add ½ inch of oil. Add a trimmed piece of dough to the skillet and turn the heat to medium-high.

