Between The Sheets Cocktail
A classic sidecar riff from Harry’s New York Bar.
Similar to a sidecar, but with a split-base of cognac and rum, this classic cocktail recipe was originally created at Harry’s New York Bar in Paris in the 1920s. As with all spirit-forward drinks, seek out good-quality bottles for each of the components.
Featured in “Split-Base Cocktails Take Your Favorite Bottles to the Next Level.”
Yield: serves 1 cocktail
Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 oz. cognac
- 1 oz. white rum
- ¾ oz. orange curaçao
- ¾ oz. lemon juice
- Lemon twist, for garnish
Instructions
- To a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add the cognac, rum, curaçao, and lemon juice. Shake vigorously until chilled, then strain into a chilled coupe glass. Express a lemon twist over the surface of the drink to garnish, then serve.