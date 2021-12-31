SHARE

Similar to a sidecar, but with a split-base of cognac and rum, this classic cocktail recipe was originally created at Harry’s New York Bar in Paris in the 1920s. As with all spirit-forward drinks, seek out good-quality bottles for each of the components.

Featured in “Split-Base Cocktails Take Your Favorite Bottles to the Next Level.”

Between The Sheets, Harry’s New York Bar, c 1920
A classic sidecar riff from Harry’s New York Bar.
Yield: serves 1 cocktail
Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 oz. cognac
  • 1 oz. white rum
  • ¾ oz. orange curaçao
  • ¾ oz. lemon juice
  • Lemon twist, for garnish

Instructions

  1. To a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add the cognac, rum, curaçao, and lemon juice. Shake vigorously until chilled, then strain into a chilled coupe glass. Express a lemon twist over the surface of the drink to garnish, then serve.

