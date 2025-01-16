Blackened Chicken With Goat Cheese Grits
A gumbo-inspired spice blend and a ripping hot skillet are the keys to this simple yet satisfying meal.

By Ryan McCarthy

Published on January 16, 2025

Popularized by celebrated Louisiana chef Paul Prudhomme in the 1980s, blackening calls for liberally seasoning a protein (traditionally redfish fillets) with a variety of Creole and Cajun spices and searing over very high heat to create that signature dark crust and smoky flavor. 

Here, we apply the classic technique to boneless chicken thighs and turn up the volume with SAVEUR x Burlap & Barrel’s Gumbo Spice Blend. If you don’t eat meat, feel free to use any firm-fleshed fish or even firm tofu cutlets—just be sure to pat them dry before applying the spices, as excess moisture will steam the surfaces instead of searing them. 

Blackening conveniently recreates the flavors and textures of open-fire cooking without the use of a grill, but keep in mind that it will produce some smoke. Consider opening a window before you get started so you can sear with confidence—the char is essential to this dish. The grits served alongside the chicken are extra flavorful thanks to the addition of goat cheese—its creamy tanginess balances out the subtle heat from the spice blend. Should you notice your grits becoming too thick, thin them out with a bit of water or milk to your desired texture.

  • Serves

    4

  • Time

    45 minutes

Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Ryan McCarthy

Ingredients

  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 1 cup grits
  • 4 Tbsp. unsalted butter
  • 4 oz. goat cheese
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • ¼ cup SAVEUR x Burlap & Barrel’s Gumbo Spice Blend
  • 1¾–2 lb. boneless, skinless chicken thighs (6–8 thighs), patted dry
  • 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
  • 4 scallions, white and light green parts, thinly sliced
  • Lemon wedges, for serving
  • Hot sauce, for serving (optional)

Instructions

Step 1

Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 400°F. To a medium pot over high heat, add the milk and 2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Turn the heat to medium-low, add the grits and cook, stirring frequently, until thick, creamy, and tender, 15–20 minutes. Stir in the butter and goat cheese and season to taste with salt and black pepper. Cover and set aside.

Step 2

In a large bowl, stir together the Gumbo Spice Blend and 1 teaspoon of salt. Add the chicken thighs and toss to coat evenly.

Step 3

Heat a large heavy skillet over high heat. When hot, add the oil and half of the chicken and cook until browned with bits of charred crust, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a foil-lined baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining chicken. Bake until the juices run clear, 5–8 minutes.

Step 4

Divide the grits among four plates and top with the chicken and scallions. Serve with lemon wedges for squeezing and hot sauce if desired.
Recipes

