Blackened Chicken With Goat Cheese Grits

Here, we apply the classic technique to boneless chicken thighs and turn up the volume with SAVEUR x Burlap & Barrel’s Gumbo Spice Blend . If you don’t eat meat, feel free to use any firm-fleshed fish or even firm tofu cutlets—just be sure to pat them dry before applying the spices, as excess moisture will steam the surfaces instead of searing them.

Blackening conveniently recreates the flavors and textures of open-fire cooking without the use of a grill, but keep in mind that it will produce some smoke. Consider opening a window before you get started so you can sear with confidence—the char is essential to this dish. The grits served alongside the chicken are extra flavorful thanks to the addition of goat cheese—its creamy tanginess balances out the subtle heat from the spice blend. Should you notice your grits becoming too thick, thin them out with a bit of water or milk to your desired texture.