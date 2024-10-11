Smashed Potato Salad with Cherry Tomatoes and Roasted Peppers
Crispy, golden brown spuds are the star of this side inspired by an iconic Basque chicken dish.
- Serves
4
- Time
1 hour 15 minutes
This isn’t your average potato salad: Small, tender potatoes are boiled, smashed, and pan-roasted to crispy perfection before being tossed with roasted peppers, shallots, and a tangy Greek yogurt dressing. A heap of juicy cherry tomatoes lends brightness to the slow-simmered flavors inspired by chicken Basquaise, a Basque chicken dish that heavily features pimentón, or smoked Spanish paprika, and is often served with potatoes. SAVEUR x Burlap & Barrel’s Chicken Basquaise Spice Blend adds a smoky warmth complemented by hyssop thyme and coriander. When it comes to the potatoes, crispy edges are key, so don’t be afraid to let them roast as long as they need—the crunchy spuds will have plenty of craggy bits for soaking up the creamy dressing. The potatoes will start to soften once they’re dressed, so toss with the dressing right before serving.
Order SAVEUR x Burlap & Barrel’s Chicken Basquaise Spice Blend here.
Ingredients
- Kosher salt
- 1¼ lb. fingerling or new potatoes
- 1 large red bell pepper, seeded and cut into ½-in. pieces
- 1 large shallot, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- ½ cup Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 1 Tbsp. white wine vinegar
- 2 tsp. Chicken Basquaise Spice Blend, plus more for garnish
- 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
- 1½ cups cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 Tbsp. coarsely chopped chives, plus more for garnish
- 2 Tbsp. coarsely chopped parsley leaves, plus more for garnish
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Keep Reading
Continue to Next Story