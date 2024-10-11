Recipes

Smashed Potato Salad with Cherry Tomatoes and Roasted Peppers

Crispy, golden brown spuds are the star of this side inspired by an iconic Basque chicken dish.

  • Serves

    4

  • Time

    1 hour 15 minutes

Smashed Potato Salad with Cherry Tomatoes and Roasted Red Peppers
PHOTO: MURRAY HALL • FOOD STYLING: CAMILLE BECERRA
Alex Testere

By Alex Testere

Published on October 11, 2024

This isn’t your average potato salad: Small, tender potatoes are boiled, smashed, and pan-roasted to crispy perfection before being tossed with roasted peppers, shallots, and a tangy Greek yogurt dressing. A heap of juicy cherry tomatoes lends brightness to the slow-simmered flavors inspired by chicken Basquaise, a Basque chicken dish that heavily features pimentón, or smoked Spanish paprika, and is often served with potatoes. SAVEUR x Burlap & Barrel’s Chicken Basquaise Spice Blend adds a smoky warmth complemented by hyssop thyme and coriander. When it comes to the potatoes, crispy edges are key, so don’t be afraid to let them roast as long as they need—the crunchy spuds will have plenty of craggy bits for soaking up the creamy dressing. The potatoes will start to soften once they’re dressed, so toss with the dressing right before serving.

Order SAVEUR x Burlap & Barrel’s Chicken Basquaise Spice Blend here.

Ingredients

  • Kosher salt
  • 1¼ lb. fingerling or new potatoes
  • 1 large red bell pepper, seeded and cut into ½-in. pieces
  • 1 large shallot, thinly sliced
  • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • ½ cup Greek yogurt
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • 1 Tbsp. white wine vinegar
  • 2 tsp. Chicken Basquaise Spice Blend, plus more for garnish
  • 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
  • 1½ cups cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 2 Tbsp. coarsely chopped chives, plus more for garnish
  • 2 Tbsp. coarsely chopped parsley leaves, plus more for garnish

Instructions

Step 1

Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 450°F. Bring a medium pot of salted water to a boil. Add the potatoes and cook until fork tender, 10–12 minutes. Drain and set aside. Meanwhile, to a small bowl, add the bell pepper, shallot, and 1 tablespoon of the oil, toss to coat, and set aside.

Step 2

On a cutting board, use the bottom of a glass to smash each cooked potato to a thickness of ¼ inch, then transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with 3 tablespoons of the oil and season to taste with salt. Bake until the potatoes are golden brown in spots and nearly crispy, about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven, then use a spatula to move the potatoes to one side of the baking sheet. Add the pepper mixture to the other side in an even layer, then continue baking until the potatoes are crispy and the pepper mixture is soft, 10 minutes more. Transfer the baking sheet to a wire rack and set aside to cool to room temperature, about 15 minutes.

Step 3

Meanwhile, make the dressing: To a large bowl, add the yogurt, mayonnaise, vinegar, Chicken Basquaise Spice Blend, garlic, and ½ teaspoon of salt. Whisk until smooth, then cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to use.

Step 4

To the bowl with the dressing, use your hands to crumble in the potatoes, reserving a few for garnish. Add the pepper mixture, cherry tomatoes, chives, and parsley and toss gently to coat. Transfer to a platter and garnish with the reserved crumbled potatoes and additional Chicken Basquaise Spice Blend, chives, and parsley. Serve slightly chilled or at room temperature. 

Keep Reading

Lacto Fermented Hot Sauce

Lacto-Fermented Hot Sauce

By ALEX TESTERE
Provoleta (Grilled Provolone Cheese)

Provoleta

By ELLEN FORT
Marinated Butternut Squash with Red Onion and Basil

Marinated Butternut Squash with Red Onion and Basil

By URSULA FERRIGNO
Venetian Butter Cookies

Bussolai (Venetian Butter Cookies)

By URSULA FERRIGNO
Radicchio with Pine Nuts and Raisins

Sweet-and-Sour Radicchio with Pine Nuts and Raisins

By URSULA FERRIGNO
Budín Azteca (Layered Tortilla Casserole)

Budín Azteca (Layered Tortilla Casserole)

By RODMAN PRIMACK AND RUDY WEISSENBERG
Oeufs Mayonnaise

Jacques Pépin’s Oeufs Mayonnaise

By JACQUES PÉPIN
Tamari-Marinated Oeufs Mayonnaise with Ginger Yuzu Aïoli

Soy-Marinated Oeufs Mayonnaise with Ginger Yuzu Aïoli

By GABY MAEDA
Sancocho Trifásico (Meat Stew with Bananas, Cassava, and Yams)

Sancocho Trifásico (Meat Stew with Bananas, Cassava, and Yams)

By VÍCTOR SIMARRA REYES
Recipes

Continue to Next Story

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe