Squid Ink Pasta With Shrimp, Fennel, Tomatoes, and Bottarga Butter

Chef Josh DeCarolis of Mother & Sons Trattoria in Durham, North Carolina makes this dramatic pasta dish using fresh squid ink tonnarelli, though squid ink spaghetti alla chitarra or even dried squid ink spaghetti both make suitable substitutes. In season, the chef recommends using fresh San Marzano tomatoes , but any other ripe, juicy tomatoes will do.

Domestic bottarga may be ordered online from both Clearwater and Cortez, Florida; imported Sardinian versions are available at well-stocked Italian grocers and on Amazon.

Featured in “Once a Coastal Carolina Staple, Mullet Roe Is Making Waves Again with Local Chefs.”