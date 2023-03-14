Recipes

Broccoli with Crispy Bread Crumbs and Pumpkin Seeds

A creamy purée and crunchy topping make this 30-minute side a more-than-worthy addition to your weeknight repertoire.

  • Serves

    2

  • Cook

    30 minutes

PHOTOGRAPHY BY JONATHAN LOVEKIN

By Nigel Slater

Published on March 14, 2023

This recipe is brought to you by SAVEUR Cookbook Club, our passionate community of food-loving readers from around the globe celebrating our favorite authors and recipes. Join us as we cook through cookbooks new and old, and share your food pics and vids on social media with the hashtags #SAVEURCookbookClub and #EatTheWorld.

Vegetables are far too often an afterthought when it comes to weeknight dinners. Playing second fiddle to the meat and starch, they’re like an addendum that makes the meal legal. But celebrated British cookbook author Nigel Slater aims to change that with this fast, unfussy take on broccoli, which turns the oft-maligned veg into a main course with wonderful complexity in flavor and texture. It calls for just a handful of ingredients to boot.

Ingredients

  • ½ cup dried bread crumbs
  • ¼ cup plus 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus more for serving
  • ½ cup packed fresh parsley leaves, coarsely chopped
  • 3 Tbsp. pumpkin seeds, finely chopped
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 cups vegetable stock (optional)
  • 2 lbs. broccoli (4 heads), trimmed, cut into large florets, stalks sliced into ¼-in. coins

Instructions

Step 1

To a large pot set over medium heat, add the bread crumbs and 3 tablespoons of the oil. Cook, stirring frequently, until crisp and golden, about 3 minutes. Stir in the parsley and pumpkin seeds, season with salt and black pepper to taste, and scrape into a bowl.

Step 2

To the empty pot, add the vegetable stock (or an equivalent amount of generously sated water) and bring to a boil. Add the broccoli and cook until just tender and bright green, about 5 minutes. Turn off the heat.

Step 3

Using a slotted spoon, transfer half of the broccoli to a blender or food processor. Add 1½ cups of the cooking liquid and the remaining olive oil. Blend until smooth, adding cooking liquid as needed until it has a creamy, yogurt-like consistency. Season the purée with salt and black pepper to taste and divide between two warmed plates.

Step 4

Drain the remaining broccoli and place atop the purée. Scatter both plates with the bread crumb mixture, drizzle with more olive oil, and serve.

Reprinted with permission from A Cook's Book: The Essential Nigel Slater by Nigel Slater, copyright © 2023. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

Keep Reading

Middle Eastern Rice with Lentils, Frizzled Onions, and Lemony Yogurt Sauce

Middle Eastern Rice with Lentils, Frizzled Onions, and Lemony Yogurt Sauce

By BENJAMIN KEMPER
Irish “Potatoes”

Irish “Potatoes”

By LISA KOLB RULAND
Brothy Sherried Pork Chops with Butter Beans and Almond Gremolata

Brothy Sherried Pork Chops with Butter Beans and Almond Gremolata

By NIGEL SLATER
Kale Pesto Pasta

Kale Pesto Pasta

By FATIMA KHAWAJA
Pearled Couscous Salad with Kale, Halloumi, and Za’atar

Pearled Couscous Salad with Kale, Halloumi, and Za’atar

By FATIMA KHAWAJA
Eggless Pasta Frittata with Anchovies, Raisins, and Pine Nuts

Eggless Pasta Frittata with Anchovies, Raisins, and Pine Nuts

By KATIE PARLA
<strong>This Chicken Balti Tastes Even Better Than Takeout</strong>

This Chicken Balti Tastes Even Better Than Takeout

By BEN MERVIS
Lemony Moroccan Lamb Stew with Garlic and Saffron

Lemony Moroccan Lamb Stew with Garlic and Saffron

By AMANDA MOUTTAKI
Cinnamon-Orange Blossom Almond Cake

Cinnamon-Orange Blossom Almond Cake

By MAJED ALI
Recipes

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe