Brothy Sherried Pork Chops with Butter Beans and Almond Gremolata

Make the pork: Season the pork generously with salt and black pepper and set aside. To a large pan set over medium heat, add the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the onions cut-side down and cook until deep golden brown, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a large plate.

Pat the pork dry with paper towels. Turn the heat to medium-high and add more oil if the pan looks dry. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the pork and cook, flipping halfway through cooking, until browned on both sides, about 7 minutes total. Transfer to the plate with the onions.

Step 3