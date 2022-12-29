Recipes

Carajillo

A bracing coffee cocktail is a welcome addition with brunch or dessert.

PHOTOGRAPHY BY BELLE MORIZIO

By Shannon Mustipher

Published on December 29, 2022

Popular in Spain, Mexico, and elsewhere throughout Latin America, the carajillo is a drink born of the people as opposed to having been created in a bar. The simple template leaves a lot of room for variations according to products available and personal taste. Traditionally, equal parts coffee or espresso are combined with a spirit or liqueur, be it rum, brandy, or an herbal liqueur such as Licor 43.  The result is a bracing pick-me-up that balances both stimulating and calming effects on mood, mind, and body.

Featured in: "How to Add Coffee to Your Cocktails."

Ingredients

  • 1½ oz. Licor 43
  • 5 oz. aged white rum or aguardiente
  • 2 oz. freshly brewed espresso

Instructions

Step 1

To a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add the Licor 43, rum, and espresso. Shake well, then strain into a rock glass over ice (if desired). Serve immediately.

