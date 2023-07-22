Carbone’s Cherry Pepper Ribs
A mix of fresh and pickled chiles enhance Mario Carbone’s Italian American-inspired riff on a BBQ classic.
- Serves
4–6
- Prep
12 hours
At New York City’s Carbone—and its younger Las Vegas outpost in the Aria Hotel—Berkshire pork spare ribs from Heritage Foods are brushed with a sweet, garlic glaze, finished over a wood fire, then topped with a mixture of fresh and pickled chiles. “I love this dish because it’s completely non-traditional to the Italian-American menu,” says Carbone. “It’s a curveball that we throw, but somehow, once it hits the table, it looks perfectly at home.”
Fresh cherry peppers come into season in late summer and often can be found at farmers markets and Italian grocery stores. (If you can’t track them down, though, thinly sliced green jalapeños will get the job done.) Pickled cherry peppers are available year-round in well-stocked supermarkets and online. The individual components of this recipe can be made a day or more ahead of time, and the final step is a quick and easy one, making Carbone’s ribs an impressive flex for outdoor entertaining. At his restaurants, the ribs are served over a bed of coleslaw, but any crunchy fresh salad would make a fine accompaniment. — Kat Craddock
Note: Slow cooking the meat in a layer of plastic wrap seals in its flavor and moisture, mimicking the effect of sous vide cooking. However, if you prefer not to cook in plastic, you may also omit this layer and bake only aluminum foil. We tested a plastic-free version and found the ribs still came out tender and juicy.
Ingredients
For the brined ribs:
- 1½ kosher salt
- ⅓ sugar
- 1 medium lemon, halved crosswise
- 1 whole garlic head, halved crosswise
- 2 Tbsp. whole black peppercorns
- 1¾ tsp. crushed red chile flakes
- One 4-lb. pound rack spare ribs
For the spice rub:
- 2 Tbsp. whole fennel seed
- 1½ tsp. crushed red chile flake
- ⅓ cup light brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp. garlic powder
- 2 Tbsp. onion powder
- 1½ tsp. dried oregano
For the roasted garlic gaze:
- 1 cup olive oil, plus more
- Garlic cloves from 1 large head, peeled
- ½ cup sugar
- ½ cup red wine vinegar
For serving:
- ½ cup fresh cherry peppers, stemmed and thinly sliced
- ½ cup sweet or hot pickled cherry peppers, stemmed and thinly sliced
- Shredded cabbage or coleslaw (optional)