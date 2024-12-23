Carrot Sheet Cake with Dulce de Leche Frosting

Step 1

Make the dulce de leche: Remove the label from the can of condensed milk. Place the can in a large, deep pot, then add enough water to cover by at least 3 inches. Bring to a boil over high heat, then turn the heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, checking the water level every 30 minutes and adding more water as needed to keep the can submerged, about 2 hours 30 minutes. (Be sure to check the water level as the can might warp, split, or even explode if not fully submerged.) Using tongs, remove the can, transfer to a wire rack, and set aside to cool to room temperature before opening and using. (Do not attempt to open the can while it’s still hot.)