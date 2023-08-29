Chicken Couscous with Caramelized Onion and Raisin Tfaya
This couscous recipe from The North African Cookbook is a classic blend of sweet and savory flavors.
- Serves
6
- Cook
2 hours 15 minutes
In this classic Moroccan recipe adapted from Jeff Koehler’s new book The North African Cookbook, sweet and savory flavors are subtly layered together, via an elegant stew of chicken and chickpeas is spooned over a bed of couscous, topped with a rich tfaya (sauce) of caramelized onions and spiced raisins, and garnished with fried almonds and hard-boiled eggs. Koehler offers several methods for preparing couscous in his book, including with a traditional couscoussier, but here we’ve included his ingenious quick-cooking technique, in which the couscous is gently tossed with olive oil and then briefly steamed in the oven prior to serving. It couldn’t be easier, or more delicious.
Ingredients
For the tfaya:
- ½ cup raisins
- 3 Tbsp. unsalted butter or olive oil
- 1 tsp. ground ginger
- ½ tsp. ground cinnamon
- 3 large red onions (2¼ lb.) red onions, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup honey
For the stew:
- 2½ lb. bone-in chicken thighs or legs, skin removed
- 1 Tbsp. kosher salt
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- ½ tsp. ground ginger
- ½ tsp. ground white pepper
- 6 whole cloves
- 1 small cinnamon stick
- Pinch saffron threads, crumbled
- ¾ cup canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 10 cilantro sprigs, folded and tied into a bundle with twine
- 10 parsley sprigs, folded and tied into a bundle with twine
For the couscous:
- 3 cups fine semolina couscous (1 lb.)
- 1 tsp. fine salt
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter, at room temperature
For the garnish:
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- ½ cup whole blanched almonds
- 3 large hard-boiled eggs, peeled and cut into wedges (optional)