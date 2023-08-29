Chicken Couscous with Caramelized Onion and Raisin Tfaya

Instructions

Step 1 Make the tfaya: In a small bowl, cover the raisins with lukewarm water and soak until softened, about 10 minutes, then drain. To a large skillet set over medium heat, add the raisins, butter, ginger, cinnamon, onions, and ½ cup of water. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are soft and deep golden brown, about 30 minutes. Stir in the honey and turn the heat to low. Continue cooking until brown and jammy, about 15 minutes more.Remove from the heat and set aside.

Step 2 Make the stew: To a large, heavy pot add the chicken, oil, salt, ginger, white pepper, cloves, cinnamon stick, and saffron and turn to coat. Add the chickpeas, butter, cilantro, parsley, and 4¼ cups of water and bring to a boil. Turn the heat to medium-low, partially cover, and cook until the chicken is very tender, about 45 minutes. Remove from the heat and discard the herb bundles and cloves.

Step 3 Meanwhile, make the couscous: Place the couscous in a 9- by13-inch baking pan. In a large measuring cup, stir together 3 cups of lukewarm water and the salt until dissolved. Pour evenly over the couscous and set aside until the grains are expanded and tender, 15–20 minutes.

Step 4 Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F. Using a fork, fluff the couscous, then drizzle with the oil. Using your hands, lift the grains and let them fall through your fingers, working out any clumps by rubbing the grains between your palms. Bake until the grains begin to steam, about 12 minutes.

Step 5 Make the garnish: To a small skillet set over medium heat, add oil to a depth of ½ inch. When it’s hot and shimmering, fry the almonds until just golden, 2–4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.