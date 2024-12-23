Chocolate and Coconut Tres Leches Cake

Make the cake: Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F. Grease a 9-inch round cake pan with oil. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

To a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, add the egg yolks and ½ cup of the sugar and beat on medium until homogeneous, 1–2 minutes. Add the coconut milk and vanilla and mix until completely incorporated. Scrape the egg yolk mixture into a separate bowl and set aside.

Wash and dry the stand mixer bowl and switch to the whisk attachment. Add the egg whites and beat on medium, adding the remaining sugar halfway through, until stiff peaks form, about 8 minutes.

Add half of the flour mixture to the egg yolk mixture and fold together until combined, about 2 minutes. Fold in the remaining flour mixture until homogeneous, then fold in the stiff egg whites and coconut flakes until fully incorporated. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan.

Bake until the top cracks and domes, the cake doesn’t jiggle anymore, and a tester inserted into the center comes out clean, 20–30 minutes. Transfer the pan to a wire rack and set aside to cool completely.

Make the meringue: To a medium pot fitted with a candy thermometer, add the sugar and ¾ cup plus 1 teaspoon of water (180 grams). Turn the heat to medium-high and cook, stirring continuously, until the temperature reads 240°F and the mixture starts to bubble up, about 12 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat the egg whites on medium-high until frothy and stiff peaks form, about 3 minutes. When the sugar mixture reaches 240°F, slowly pour it into the egg whites with the mixer on medium-high and beat until creamy and firm with a stiff texture that holds its shape on the whisk, about 10 minutes. If it’s still runny and doesn’t hold onto the whisk, continue beating for 5–10 minutes more. Set aside.

Make the soaking liquid: In a small bowl, whisk together the coconut milk, evaporated milk, condensed milk, and cinnamon.

Using a fork, poke holes all over the surface of the cake. Pour the soaking liquid directly onto the cake while still in the pan, making sure to pour slowly to let it absorb. Set aside for at least 1 hour.

Invert the cake onto a serving plate. Transfer the meringue to a piping bag and pipe directly onto the top of the cake in your desired pattern. Using a kitchen blowtorch, brown the meringue all over. Top with the toasted coconut and cherries (if desired) and serve.

