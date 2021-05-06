French for “Dutch sauce,” Hollandaise was first documented in François Pierre de la Varenne’s Le Cuisinier françois (1651) but one origin story credits the recipe to French Huguenots returning from exile in Holland. This is the queen of egg emulsion sauces, a sister to mayonnaise, and mother of Béarnaise Sauce. Modern versions call for a dash of ground cayenne, and we’re not ones to shy away from a peppery kick.

Featured in: “The Mothers of All French Sauces.”