Colombian Stewed Chicken with Achiote and Yam
Rich with coconut milk and fragrant with garlic, this one-pot dish highlights the sweet and mild flavor of ají dulce peppers.
- Serves
6–8
- Cook
1 hour 45 minutes
This dish is an ode to the tropical landscape and flavors that inform Colombia’s cuisine. Chef Víctor Simarra Reyes highlights yam, chicken, and cassava—all significant ingredients in African foodways—and uses achiote to enhance the region’s spicy, fruity, and peppery tastes. Sweet ají dulce peppers are plentiful in northern Colombia, and in this dish they play a starring role. If you’re unable to find them, you may substitute another mild, thin-fleshed green chile, such as shishito or cubanelle peppers.
Featured in “Colombia and West Africa Unite on the Plate in this Fascinating Food Town,” by Kayla Stewart.
Ingredients
- One 4–5 lb. chicken, cut into 8 pieces
- 18 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 10 ají dulce peppers, finely chopped
- 1 large yellow onion, coarsely chopped
- 1 large tomato, coarsely chopped
- 1 large yam, peeled and coarsely chopped
- 3 Tbsp. cumin seeds
- 2 Tbsp. achiote (annatto) powder
- 2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
- Kosher salt 4 cups coconut milk
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
