Pearled Couscous Salad with Kale, Halloumi, and Za’atar
This simple, one-bowl meal is the flavor bomb your deskside lunch needs.
- Serves
4
- Cook
30 minutes
Welcome to In Good Season, SAVEUR’s column on making the most of local produce according to contributing editor Fatima Khawaja. Here you’ll find creative, unfussy meal ideas plus plenty of cooking advice—like what to do with that bumper crop of zucchini or how to store delicate heirloom tomatoes. Follow along, and you’ll learn how to turn the season’s bounty into easy plant-based meals.
Whether you’re scrambling to put together a deskside lunch, or wondering what to serve your vegetarian friends for dinner, a simple grain our couscous kale salad is a no-brainer. In this simple version, toasty almonds, crunchy breadcrumbs, mild vinegar, and plenty of chewy halloumi make it easy to enjoy a generous serving of leafy greens. Pearled couscous (also known as Israeli couscous) is larger than the more common Moroccan type. If you prefer, swap it out for farro, brown rice, or any other whole grain. Mutti makes an excellent tomato vinegar; find it online or substitute a good-quality sherry vinegar.
Ingredients
- 1 cup dried pearled couscous
- 8 oz. halloumi cheese, cut into ½-in. pieces (1¼ cups)
- ¼ cup coarsely chopped roasted almonds
- ½ cup Italian breadcrumbs
- ½ cup za’atar
- ½ cup tomato vinegar
- ½ cup olive oil, divided
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- 1 large bunch lacinato kale, stems removed, leaves washed, dried, and finely chopped.