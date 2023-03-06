Pearled Couscous Salad with Kale, Halloumi, and Za’atar

To a small skillet over low heat, add 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, the breadcrumbs, and the za’atar. Cook, stirring frequently, until the crumbs are golden brown, fragrant, and toasty, about 7 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and set aside. Return the skillet to the stove and set over medium-high heat. Line a large plate with paper towels and set it by the stove. Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil, and, working in batches to avoid crowding the pan, add the halloumi, and cook, turning occasionally, until the cheese is lightly browned all over, about 5

minutes per batch. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the halloumi to the lined plate.