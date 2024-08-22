Recipes

Creole Coconut Chicken

Fresh lime juice and tomatoes enliven the rich coconut gravy in this comforting Colombian dish.

  • Serves

    6–8

  • Cook

    2 hours 30 minutes

JUAN ARREDONDO

By Víctor Simarra Reyes

Published on August 22, 2024

This creamy and aromatic chicken is cooked down in coconut milk, brightened with fresh tomato and lime. The resulting gravy pairs beautifully with cassava, a dense and starchy tuber integral to foodways of the African diaspora, particularly in Latin America. You may use one whole chicken or an equal weight of Cornish hens, which are traditional in Palenque cuisine. 

Featured in “Colombia and West Africa Unite on the Plate in this Fascinating Food Town,” by Kayla Stewart.

Ingredients

  • One 4–5 lb. chicken, cut into 8 pieces
  • ¼ cup fresh lime juice
  • 2 medium white or yellow onions, finely chopped
  • 2 large, ripe tomatoes, finely chopped
  • 10 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
  • Kosher salt
  • 4 cups coconut milk
  • Boiled cassava, for serving (optional)

Instructions

Step 1

To a large pot, add the chicken and lime juice, tossing well to coat. Add the onions, tomatoes, and garlic, season lightly with salt, then add 4 cups of cool water. Set over medium heat and bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally. 

Step 2

Add the coconut milk, turn the heat to high, and bring to a full boil. Turn the heat back down to cook at a gentle simmer, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is very tender and the juices have thickened, about 2 hours. Remove from the heat, season to taste with salt and serve hot, with boiled cassava on the side, if desired.

