Creole Red Beans

This fool-proof recipe is called “60 Second Red Beans” in the Hayward household because it takes just a minute to combine the necessary ingredients in a Crock-Pot and head out the door. Follow their lead and, at the end of the day, you’ll come home to a savory-smoky aroma and dinner just about done. Vince Hayward use his own family’s Camellia brand red kidney beans in the dish, along with smoked ham hock sourced from Jacob’s in La Place, Louisiana. He also uses the “Holy Trinity”—that Creole and Cajun mirepoix of onion, celery and bell pepper—and his own personal Creole seasoning blend to lend the dish its signature perfume, elevating simple red beans and rice to the sublime.

Featured in “How a Humble Bean Unites New Orleans on Lundi Gras.”