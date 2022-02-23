Croûte au fromage is a common comfort food found throughout Switzerland. The type of cheese, bread, and wine used to assemble the most basic version of this dish, which is effectively cheesy toast—can vary depending on which region you happen to be enjoying it in. Photographer Simon Bajada, who visited and interviewed several Alpine cheesemakers, uses a splash of Fendant—a crisp and mineral white wine from Valais—in his recipe, but feel free to swap in any dry white wine.

The bones of the basic croûte au fromage recipe are simple and adaptable; feel free to choose your own adventure by tucking a slice of ham under the cheese before baking, or by topping the soft and gooey toast with a sunny-side egg. Other traditional options include crispy lardons and sautéed mushrooms. As with fondue and raclette, tangy pickles and chilled white wine are classic accompaniments that brighten and enhance the otherwise fatty dish.

