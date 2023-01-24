Retro Shrimp Pâté
Peter Som transformed the pink, jiggly ’70s mainstay into an elegant spread fit for easy entertaining.
- Serves
6 as an appetizer
- Cook
3 hours 25 minutes
Welcome to Grandma’s Notebook, a series unearthing the hand-written recipes of Mary Woo, the late grandmother of fashion designer Peter Som. Follow along as we dive into 20 years of recipes that trace her Chinese American immigrant experience. Along the way, we’ll discover hidden family secrets, new and enticing flavors, and priceless hand-me-down dishes that deserve a second life in your kitchen.
This easy shrimp pâté recipe comes from the crinkled kitchen notebook of Peter Som’s grandmother, who made a ‘70s rendition of the dish regularly. Here, Som brings us a fresher, zestier, and less wobbly take on the original that calls for extra citrus and pan-roasted cherry tomatoes (begone, Campbell’s soup!).
As featured in “Peter Som’s Retro Shrimp Pâté Is Primo Finger Food.”
Ingredients
- 1 lb. peeled cooked medium shrimp
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes
- 1 Tbsp. tomato paste
- 2 tsp. olive oil
- 1 large shallot, finely chopped (¼ cup)
- 6 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 1½ tsp. lemon zest
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup finely chopped parsley leaves, plus more for garnish
- ¼ cup thinly sliced scallions, plus more for garnish
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- ½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- ½ tsp. dry mustard powder
- Baguette slices or crackers, for serving