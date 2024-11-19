Feta-Brined Roast Chicken
Serve this juicy, golden spatchcocked bird with a bright chile and herb sauce.
- Serves
4–6
- Time
9 hours 15 minutes
In his cookbook, My Egypt, chef and restaurateur Michael Mina shares the elements of Egyptian cuisine that shaped his childhood and his career in fine dining. This recipe was inspired by his father’s many attempts at grilling in their backyard in Washington state, invoking the fragrance of the flame-kissed meats that perfumed so many of the streets of Cairo. After giving the chicken a long soak in a flavorful brine of feta, oregano, and lemon, Mina roasts his chicken with the classic “under a brick” technique, using two cast iron skillets to produce an evenly roasted bird with perfectly crispy skin. While feta may not seem like the most traditional of Egyptian ingredients, the country shares many influences with other countries that border the Mediterranean, as well as a rich appreciation for grilling everyday meats in big and small portions. A small bird works best for this recipe, as it will fit more easily into a skillet. If you would prefer not to spatchcock your chicken at home, ask your local butcher to do it for you.
Adapted from My Egypt: Cooking from My Roots by Michael Mina. Copyright © 2024. Available from Voracious, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, Inc.
Featured in “Chef Michael Mina Wants the World to Cook More Egyptian Food” by Jessica Carbone.
Ingredients
For the chicken:
- One 3½-lb. whole chicken
- 2 oz. feta cheese (about ⅓ cup)
- 1 Tbsp. black peppercorns
- 5 oregano sprigs
- 2 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled
- 1 dried bay leaf
- 1 medium lemon, thinly sliced
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
For the herb sauce:
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 Fresno chile or red jalapeño, thinly sliced crosswise (seeded if desired)
- 2 Tbsp. chopped mint, plus more for garnish
- 2 Tbsp. chopped parsley
- 2 Tbsp. thinly sliced scallions
- 1 tsp. paprika
- ¼ tsp. dried oregano
- 1 medium lemon
- ¼ cup crumbled feta cheese
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
Step 6
Step 7
Step 8
Step 9
