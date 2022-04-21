Haakh (Kashmiri-Style Spinach)

Haakh is eaten by many Kashmiris as a main dish, served simply with rice or flatbreads. However, others will eat it as a side dish, alongside meat. The recipe, adapted from British Indian chef Romy Gill’s cookbook, On The Himalayan Trail: Recipes and Stories from Kashmir to Ladakh, is so simple yet so delicious. The greens used in Kashmir are different to the varieties found elsewhere, so your greens might take less water, and less time to cook. Gill recommends using long spinach leaves, rather than quicker-cooking baby spinach.

Featured in “For Chef Romy Gill, the Allure of Kashmir’s Cuisine Was Worth the Epic Journey.”