SHARE

Agua de jamaica is a hibiscus infusion that you can easily brew at home. When making this gingery riff on the paloma cocktail, grapefruit juice can be swapped out for other fresh-squeezed citrus like pomelo, tangerine, or blood orange. Unabashedly nontraditional—in Mexico, hibiscus is not a conventional cocktail ingredient—the flor de Jalisco benefits from a ginger beer that skews spicy such as Ginger Lab

Featured in “From Jamaica to Senegal, This Crimson Infusion Reigns Supreme.”

Flor de Jalisco (Hibiscus Tequila Mule)
Hibiscus Tequila Mule
Yield: makes 1 cocktail
Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 oz. tequila blanco
  • ½ oz. agua de jamaica
  • ½ oz. fresh grapefruit juice
  • ½ oz. fresh lime juice
  • Ginger beer, to taste
  • 1 lime slice

Instructions

  1. To a shaker filled with ice, add the tequila, agua de jamaica, grapefruit juice, and lime juice. Shake vigorously, then strain into an ice-filled glass. Top with ginger beer and garnish with the lime slice.

MORE TO READ