Flor de Jalisco (Hibiscus Tequila Mule)
This refreshing fuschia cocktail is as pleasing to the eye as it is to the tongue.
Agua de jamaica is a hibiscus infusion that you can easily brew at home. When making this gingery riff on the paloma cocktail, grapefruit juice can be swapped out for other fresh-squeezed citrus like pomelo, tangerine, or blood orange. Unabashedly nontraditional—in Mexico, hibiscus is not a conventional cocktail ingredient—the flor de Jalisco benefits from a ginger beer that skews spicy such as Ginger Lab.
Featured in “From Jamaica to Senegal, This Crimson Infusion Reigns Supreme.”
Yield: makes 1 cocktail
Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 oz. tequila blanco
- ½ oz. agua de jamaica
- ½ oz. fresh grapefruit juice
- ½ oz. fresh lime juice
- Ginger beer, to taste
- 1 lime slice
Instructions
- To a shaker filled with ice, add the tequila, agua de jamaica, grapefruit juice, and lime juice. Shake vigorously, then strain into an ice-filled glass. Top with ginger beer and garnish with the lime slice.