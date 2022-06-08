Flor de Jalisco (Hibiscus Tequila Mule)

Agua de jamaica is a hibiscus infusion that you can easily brew at home. When making this gingery riff on the paloma cocktail, grapefruit juice can be swapped out for other fresh-squeezed citrus like pomelo, tangerine, or blood orange. Unabashedly nontraditional—in Mexico, hibiscus is not a conventional cocktail ingredient—the flor de Jalisco benefits from a ginger beer that skews spicy such as Ginger Lab.

Featured in “From Jamaica to Senegal, This Crimson Infusion Reigns Supreme.”