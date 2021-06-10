When making classic gin gimlets, homemade lime cordial is leaps and bounds better than the bottled stuff. This simple recipe is made with fresh lime juice and zest, and is finished with a pinch of sea salt, aka citrus fruits’ best friend. Taste the cordial once it’s mixed and adjust the balance with more sugar or lime to your personal taste. Citric acid, which can be found with the canning supplies at well-stocked grocery stores or ordered online, adds an extra pop of acidity and helps the cordial to keep better in the fridge; it is completely optional.

Consider this formula a template ripe for modification—try customizing the basic recipe with other ingredients, such as whole cinnamon stick, cardamom pods, or even other citrus peels like meyer lemon or bergamot. And don’t stop at gimlets; the cordial is also a lovely addition to sorbets and soft drinks, or brushed over a just-baked pound cake for a sweet and citrusy kick.

Featured in: “Dissecting the Classic Gimlet.”