Hotteok (Cinnamon Sugar-Stuffed Pancakes)

These chewy pan-fried treats oozing with caramelly syrup are one of the most popular desserts in Korea.

  • Serves

    4

  • Prep

    1 hour

  • Cook

    20 minutes

JINJU KANG

By Junghyun Park and Jungyoon Choi

Published on February 9, 2024

Hotteok, sweet pancakes filled with cinnamon sugar and nuts, are one of the most popular and common husik, or desserts, in Korea. Brought to South Korea by Chinese immigrants in the 19th century, the dish has a delightfully chewy texture thanks to glutinous rice flour. Sold in markets and street stalls throughout the country, the ubiquitous treat “is one of the most nostalgic childhood memories for Koreans,” write chefs Junghyun Park and Jungyoon Choi in The Korean Cookbook

Park and Choi recommend using the oven to proof hotteok dough: Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 200°F for 1–2 minutes. Then turn it off and use the residual heat of the oven to proof the dough.

Adapted from The Korean Cookbook © 2023 by Junghyun Park and Jungyoon Choi. Reproduced by permission of Phaidon. All rights reserved.

Featured In: “A Brief Guide to the Wide, Wonderful World of Korean Rice Cakes,” by Jia H. Jung.

Ingredients

For the dough:

  • 1 cup warm water (82°–86°F)
  • 2 tsp. active dry yeast
  • ¼ cup milk, at room temperature
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • 1 tsp. kosher salt
  • 4 Tbsp. vegetable oil
  • 2 cups white bread flour
  • ⅓ cup glutinous rice flour

For the filling:

  • ¾ cup packed light brown sugar
  • ½ tsp. ground cinnamon
  • ¼ cup finely chopped peanuts
  • ¼ cup finely chopped walnuts

For cooking:

  • 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil, plus more for your hands

Instructions

Step 1

Make the dough: In a glass measuring cup or small bowl, combine the warm water and yeast, and stir until well combined. Cover with plastic wrap and set aside for 15 minutes. Add the milk, sugar, salt, and oil, and stir until well combined. 

Step 2

In a large bowl, whisk together both flours and mix until uniform. Add the yeast-milk mixture, stir until it forms a dough, and then mix for 10 minutes with your hands. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and set aside in a warm place (about 86°F) until the dough is doubled in size, about 30 minutes. 

Step 3

Meanwhile, make the filling: In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar and cinnamon. Add both nuts and toss until uniform. 

Step 4

Cook the pancakes: In a large skillet set over low heat, add the oil. Rub a small amount of oil on your hands to prevent the dough from sticking. Tear the dough into small egg-size pieces (about 2 ounces each). Using your hands, flatten each piece into a round and add 1 tablespoon of the filling in the center. Fold the four sides of the dough into the center and seal. Transfer the dough seam-side down into the skillet and flatten with a spatula. Cook, flipping occasionally, until golden brown on both sides and fully cooked, about 8 minutes. Repeat with the remaining dough and filling. Serve hot. 

