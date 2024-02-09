Hotteok (Cinnamon Sugar-Stuffed Pancakes)
These chewy pan-fried treats oozing with caramelly syrup are one of the most popular desserts in Korea.
- Serves
4
- Prep
1 hour
- Cook
20 minutes
Hotteok, sweet pancakes filled with cinnamon sugar and nuts, are one of the most popular and common husik, or desserts, in Korea. Brought to South Korea by Chinese immigrants in the 19th century, the dish has a delightfully chewy texture thanks to glutinous rice flour. Sold in markets and street stalls throughout the country, the ubiquitous treat “is one of the most nostalgic childhood memories for Koreans,” write chefs Junghyun Park and Jungyoon Choi in The Korean Cookbook.
Park and Choi recommend using the oven to proof hotteok dough: Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 200°F for 1–2 minutes. Then turn it off and use the residual heat of the oven to proof the dough.
Adapted from The Korean Cookbook © 2023 by Junghyun Park and Jungyoon Choi. Reproduced by permission of Phaidon. All rights reserved.
Featured In: “A Brief Guide to the Wide, Wonderful World of Korean Rice Cakes,” by Jia H. Jung.
Ingredients
For the dough:
- 1 cup warm water (82°–86°F)
- 2 tsp. active dry yeast
- ¼ cup milk, at room temperature
- ¼ cup sugar
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 4 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 2 cups white bread flour
- ⅓ cup glutinous rice flour
For the filling:
- ¾ cup packed light brown sugar
- ½ tsp. ground cinnamon
- ¼ cup finely chopped peanuts
- ¼ cup finely chopped walnuts
For cooking:
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil, plus more for your hands
Instructions
