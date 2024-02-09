Hotteok (Cinnamon Sugar-Stuffed Pancakes)

Make the dough: In a glass measuring cup or small bowl, combine the warm water and yeast, and stir until well combined. Cover with plastic wrap and set aside for 15 minutes. Add the milk, sugar, salt, and oil, and stir until well combined.

In a large bowl, whisk together both flours and mix until uniform. Add the yeast-milk mixture, stir until it forms a dough, and then mix for 10 minutes with your hands. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and set aside in a warm place (about 86°F) until the dough is doubled in size, about 30 minutes.

