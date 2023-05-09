Leftover Coffee Overnight Oats
Use yesterday’s joe to make today’s energizing breakfast.
- Serves
1
- Cook
6 hours 5 minutes
Though day-old coffee might offer a caffeine boost, it tastes pretty bitter and acidic on its own—yet pouring it out feels like a waste. The next time you've got a bit of java left over in the pot, use it to make this leftover coffee overnight oats recipe. Depending on the beans’ origins and flavor profile, the morning beverage can bring earthy, floral, or chocolatey notes to an otherwise simple bowl of oatmeal. Top the oatmeal with ingredients like coarsely chopped nuts, seeds, shaved chocolate, berries, and nut butter, and coffee becomes a key player in a symphony of flavor.
When making overnight oats, look for old-fashioned oats, also called rolled oats. Other oat types, like instant or steel-cut, won’t work here. For the milk, you can swap in any plant-based milk, which would also make this recipe vegan. Leftover coffee should be covered and kept in the fridge.
Featured in, “The Latest Thing Brewing in Portland: Unsung Coffee Beans”
Ingredients
- ½ cup old-fashioned (rolled) oats
- ½ cup milk
- ¼ cup brewed coffee
- 1 Tbsp. nut butter, plus more for topping
- 1 Tbsp. chia seeds
- ½ tsp. vanilla extract
- ¼ tsp. ground cinnamon, plus more for sprinkling
- Pinch kosher salt
- Honey or maple syrup (optional)
- Assorted toppings, such as: chopped nuts, seeds, shaved chocolate, sliced fruit, and berries