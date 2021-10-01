Makgeolli Old Fashioned
Undiluted sool—a traditional fermented rice beverage—takes the spotlight in this riff on the spirit-forward cocktail.
Brooklyn’s Hana Makgeolli sells an undiluted version of the classic Korean rice beverage. Closer in alcohol content to wine than beer, this cloudy, slightly effervescent brew works nicely in a spirit forward cocktail, such as this riff on the rye whiskey old fashioned. Find ginseng syrup at your local Korean grocery store or order it online. Get started with your own homebrewed makgeolli with our guide to the classic korean rice wine.
Featured in: “Makgeolli Magnate Alice Jun Is Spreading Korean Culture, One Bottle at a Time.”
Ingredients
- 3 oz. premium makgeolli, such as Hana Takju 16
- 1 oz. rye
- ½ oz. ginseng syrup
- Dash of Angostura bitters
- Dash of orange bitters
- Orange peel, for garnish
Instructions
- Fill a mixing glass with ice, then add the makgeolli, rye, and ginseng syrup, then stir until well-chilled. Strain into a rocks glass, garnish with orange peel, and serve.
