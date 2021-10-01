Brooklyn’s Hana Makgeolli sells an undiluted version of the classic Korean rice beverage. Closer in alcohol content to wine than beer, this cloudy, slightly effervescent brew works nicely in a spirit forward cocktail, such as this riff on the rye whiskey old fashioned. Find ginseng syrup at your local Korean grocery store or order it online. Get started with your own homebrewed makgeolli with our guide to the classic korean rice wine.

Featured in: “Makgeolli Magnate Alice Jun Is Spreading Korean Culture, One Bottle at a Time.”

Makgeolli Old Fashioned Undiluted sool—a traditional fermented rice beverage—takes the spotlight in this riff on the spirit-forward cocktail. Yield: serves 1 Time: 5 minutes Ingredients 3 oz. premium makgeolli, such as Hana Takju 16

1 oz. rye

½ oz. ginseng syrup

Dash of Angostura bitters

Dash of orange bitters

Orange peel, for garnish Instructions Fill a mixing glass with ice, then add the makgeolli, rye, and ginseng syrup, then stir until well-chilled. Strain into a rocks glass, garnish with orange peel, and serve.

Julie Soefer

