Mussels With Coconut Milk, Fennel, and Lime

Step 1

To a large heavy pot over medium heat, add the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the garlic, fennel, chile, and shallot and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and fragrant, 4–5 minutes. Stir in the ceviche seasoning and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the wine and cook, stirring occasionally to scrape up any browned bits, until reduced slightly, about 1 minute more.