Mussels With Coconut Milk, Fennel, and Lime
Bold spices do the heavy lifting in this 30-minute meal starring sweet, plump shellfish.

By Pearl Jones

Published on December 20, 2025

A big pot of steamed mussels makes a simple, satisfying supper any night of the week. Here, they’re cooked atop a blanket of aromatics flavored with SAVEUR x Burlap & Barrel’s citrusy, zingy Ceviche Spice Blend along with white wine and coconut milk. Don’t skimp on the lime juice and cilantro at the end—they add just the right amount of brightness and oomph—and serve with plenty of crusty bread for soaking up that creamy, umami-rich broth.

  • Serves

    4

  • Time

    30 minutes

Photo: Tristan deBrauwere • Food Styling: Fatima Khamise

Ingredients

  • 3 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 fennel bulb, finely chopped
  • 1 Fresno chile, sliced
  • 1 shallot, finely chopped
  • 1 Tbsp. SAVEUR x Burlap & Barrel’s Ceviche Spice Blend
  • ½ cup dry white wine
  • 2 lb. mussels, scrubbed and debearded
  • One 13.5-oz. can unsweetened coconut milk
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice, plus lime wedges for serving
  • ¼ cup cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped
  • Crusty bread, for serving

Instructions

Step 1

To a large heavy pot over medium heat, add the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the garlic, fennel, chile, and shallot and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and fragrant, 4–5 minutes. Stir in the ceviche seasoning and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the wine and cook, stirring occasionally to scrape up any browned bits, until reduced slightly, about 1 minute more.

Step 2

Add the mussels, cover, and cook, shaking the pot occasionally, until the shells begin to open, 2–3 minutes. Stir in the coconut milk, cover, and continue cooking until the mussels are fully open, 3–4 minutes more. Discard any mussels that don’t open. Season to taste with salt, stir in the lime juice, and remove from the heat.

Step 3

Transfer the mussels and broth to a large serving bowl, sprinkle with the cilantro, and serve with lime wedges and crusty bread.
