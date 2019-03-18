While we highly recommend sourcing Montauk Brewing Co.‘s Driftwood Ale, any English-style pale ale will work for these herb-infused steamed mussles from Eli Sussman. Don’t forget plenty of crusty bread—as anyone who loves mussels will tell you, the best part of enjoying the dish is sopping up the heady, aromatic jus that collects at the bottom of the bowl.

Featured in: “Dispatches from Montauk: Discovering New York’s Easternmost Brewery.”