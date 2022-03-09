Dino’s Hot Chicken Sandwich

The key to the proper Nashville hot chicken recipe, invented by Prince’s Hot Chicken Shack, is the spice mix: a sinus-clearing, cayenne-forward blend which gets whisked with oil to create a potent finishing paste.

At Dino’s Bar, a dive institution in East Nashville, the hot chicken sandwich comes with a side of cooling tartar sauce to cut through some of the spice, but the chicken itself hews closely to the roots of the recipe that started at Prince’s so many years ago. Make sure to use your favorite vinegar-based hot sauce in the chicken brine, and don’t forget to preheat the oil before frying to ensure a crackly, crispy crust.

Featured in “Despite Nashville’s Rapid Growth, the City’s Longtime Restaurants Hold on to Its Community Spirit.”