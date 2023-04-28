Old-School Pad Gaprao

Step 2

Line a large plate with paper towels and set it by the stove. To a small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, add oil to a depth of ⅓ inch. Once the oil is hot, carefully crack in one egg and cook, using a spoon to occasionally baste the top of the egg with the hot oil, until the whites are crispy and browned and the yolks are cooked to the desired doneness, about 1 minute for a runny yolk, or 2 minutes for a set yolk. Using a heatproof spatula, transfer the egg to the lined plate; keep warm while you repeat with the remaining eggs.