Pan de Muerto (Bread of the Dead)

Step 1

To a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, add the flour, yeast, and salt and mix to combine. Add the orange essence, orange flower water, orange zest, and eggs and mix on low until just combined, 1–2 minutes. Replace the paddle attachment with the hook and mix on medium-low until the dough pulls away from the bowl, 6–8 minutes. Turn the speed to low and, with the machine running, gradually add the sugar and 7 tablespoons of the butter. Mix on medium until the dough is shiny and elastic, 6–8 minutes. Transfer to a lightly greased bowl, loosely cover, and set aside until nearly doubled in size, 1½–2 hours.