Recipes
Spicy Passion Fruit Mezcalita
Hot honey and mezcal lend hot and smoky depth to this riff on a classic margarita.
Charleston bartender Fabiana Pinillos created a spicy, passion fruit-flavored version of the mezcalita, the margarita’s smokey mezcal-laced cousin, a bold cocktail made for sipping alongside lively conversation. Tropical passion fruit syrup gets a zing of flavor with Red Clay’s Habanero Hot sauce, and Spicy Peach Hot Honey. Pinillos used Doce Mezcal.
Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp. Red Clay Margarita Salt
- 1 1/2 oz. Doce mezcal
- ¾ oz. Lime juice
- ½ oz. Passion fruit syrup
- ½ tsp. Red Clay Spicy Peach Hot Honey
- ¼ tsp. Red Clay Habanero Hot Sauce
Instructions
Step 1
Rub the rim of a rocks glass with a lime. On a small plate, spread the salt, and dip the rim of the glass into it to coat.
Step 2
To a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add the Doce mezcal, lime juice, passionfruit syrup, hot honey, and habanero hot sauce. Shake well, then strain into the rimmed rocks glass over ice Serve immediately.