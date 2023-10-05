This recipe is brought to you by SAVEUR Cookbook Club, our passionate community of food-loving readers from around the globe celebrating our favorite authors and recipes. Join us as we cook through a new book every month, and share your food pics and vids on social media with the hashtags #SAVEURCookbookClub and #EatTheWorld.

As author Sandra A. Gutierrez knows full well, wood-smoked Peruvian roast chicken is an art form. This home-cooked version, adapted from her cookbook Latinísimo: Home Recipes from the Twenty-One Countries of Latin America, gets pretty close to that iconic pollería flavor by spatchcocking a whole bird (cutting out its backbone and pressing it flat, to ensure through-and-through seasoning and roasting), then bathing it in a marinade of dark beer, spices, and chile paste. After slow-roasting at high heat, the chicken is crispy and deeply flavorful all over, a perfect complement to the citrusy, spicy creaminess of the green aïoli. Serve with hot white rice or roasted potatoes, both of which are ideal vessels for more of that delicious sauce.

A note on ingredients: Ají panca and ají amarillo are spicy yet subtly fruity chiles grown throughout Peru, and are widely available in jarred roasted chile pastes. Huacatay, also known as black mint, is an aromatic herb used in dishes across South America, often sold jarred or frozen. (All three products can be found at Latin grocery stores or via online retailers; you can also use fresh mint as a substitute for the huacatay.)