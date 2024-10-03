Provoleta (Grilled Provolone Cheese)
Gooey melted cheese, crusty bread—what’s not to like about this traditional Argentine appetizer?
- Serves
2–4
- Time
30 minutes
In Argentina, an asado is both the gathering and the meal, in which vegetables and meats like beef, chicken, pork, and chorizo are cooked on an open fire or a grill called a parrilla. The main event is often preceded by provoleta, a traditional appetizer consisting of gooey melted provolone cheese topped with oregano and red pepper flakes. Classic accompaniments include crusty bread, chimichurri, and salsa criolla, a zesty relish of chopped tomatoes, peppers, and onions. Outside of the asado, provoleta is a perfect snack served with cold beer or a glass of wine.
Featured in “The Essential Appetizer of Argentina Is a Sizzling Pan of Melty Cheese” by Ellen Fort.
Ingredients
For the salsa criolla:
- ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- ¼ cup red wine vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. finely chopped parsley leaves
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 green bell pepper, cored, seeded, and finely chopped
- 1 medium white onion, finely chopped
- 1 large tomato, seeded and finely chopped
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the provoleta:
- 1 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- One 8-oz. slice provolone cheese (about 1 in. thick)
- 1 tsp. dried oregano, divided
- 1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes, divided
- 1 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh parsley leaves
- Chimichurri and sliced baguette or crusty bread, for serving
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
