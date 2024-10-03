Recipes

Provoleta (Grilled Provolone Cheese)

Gooey melted cheese, crusty bread—what’s not to like about this traditional Argentine appetizer?

  • Serves

    2–4

  • Time

    30 minutes

Provoleta (Grilled Provolone Cheese)
PHOTO: MATT TAYLOR-GROSS • FOOD STYLING: JESSIE YUCHEN

By Ellen Fort

Published on October 3, 2024

In Argentina, an asado is both the gathering and the meal, in which vegetables and meats like beef, chicken, pork, and chorizo are cooked on an open fire or a grill called a parrilla. The main event is often preceded by provoleta, a traditional appetizer consisting of gooey melted provolone cheese topped with oregano and red pepper flakes. Classic accompaniments include crusty bread, chimichurri, and salsa criolla, a zesty relish of chopped tomatoes, peppers, and onions. Outside of the asado, provoleta is a perfect snack served with cold beer or a glass of wine.

Featured in “The Essential Appetizer of Argentina Is a Sizzling Pan of Melty Cheese” by Ellen Fort.

Ingredients

For the salsa criolla:

  • ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • ¼ cup red wine vinegar
  • 2 Tbsp. finely chopped parsley leaves
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 green bell pepper, cored, seeded, and finely chopped
  • 1 medium white onion, finely chopped
  • 1 large tomato, seeded and finely chopped
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the provoleta:

  • 1 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil
  • One 8-oz. slice provolone cheese (about 1 in. thick)
  • 1 tsp. dried oregano, divided
  • 1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes, divided
  • 1 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh parsley leaves
  • Chimichurri and sliced baguette or crusty bread, for serving

Instructions

Step 1

Make the salsa criolla: In a medium bowl, stir together the oil, vinegar, parsley, garlic, bell pepper, onion, and tomato. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Set aside.

Step 2

Make the provoleta: Position a rack in the upper third of the oven and preheat to 425°F. To a small cast iron skillet over medium-high heat, add the oil, followed by the provolone. Sprinkle half of the oregano and red pepper flakes on top. Cook, flipping once, until the cheese begins to bubble and the edges brown, 4–6 minutes total. Bake until the cheese is melted and golden brown, about 3 minutes. 

Step 3

Sprinkle the provoleta with the remaining oregano and red pepper flakes. Serve immediately with the salsa criolla, chimichurri, and bread.

Keep Reading

Marinated Butternut Squash with Red Onion and Basil

Marinated Butternut Squash with Red Onion and Basil

By URSULA FERRIGNO
Venetian Butter Cookies

Bussolai (Venetian Butter Cookies)

By URSULA FERRIGNO
Radicchio with Pine Nuts and Raisins

Sweet-and-Sour Radicchio with Pine Nuts and Raisins

By URSULA FERRIGNO
Budín Azteca (Layered Tortilla Casserole)

Budín Azteca (Layered Tortilla Casserole)

By RODMAN PRIMACK AND RUDY WEISSENBERG
Oeufs Mayonnaise

Jacques Pépin’s Oeufs Mayonnaise

By JACQUES PÉPIN
Tamari-Marinated Oeufs Mayonnaise with Ginger Yuzu Aïoli

Soy-Marinated Oeufs Mayonnaise with Ginger Yuzu Aïoli

By GABY MAEDA
Sancocho Trifásico (Meat Stew with Bananas, Cassava, and Yams)

Sancocho Trifásico (Meat Stew with Bananas, Cassava, and Yams)

By VÍCTOR SIMARRA REYES
Skillet Salmon

Skillet Salmon with Sunchokes, Radicchio, and Curry Butter

By CHRISTOPHER HAATUFT
Pineapple Moonshine Punch

Pineapple Moonshine Punch

By CHARLOTTE AND KESHA JENKINS
Recipes

Continue to Next Story

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe