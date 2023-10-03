Sombi (Senegalese Coconut Rice Pudding)
Rice, coconut milk, and vanilla cook together to make a fragrant, luscious dessert.
- Serves
4-6
- Cook
35 minutes
Rice cultivation is the lifeblood of Casamance, the area of Senegal from which sombi, a coconut rice pudding, originates. At sunset, one feels a special silence around the paddies as the rice shoots sway, captives of the gentle breeze. The tranquility of that scene is one of chef Pierre Thiam’s most vivid memories of home. This roasted mango sombi recipe infuses the classic Senegalese dessert with sweet-tart tropical flavors, a crisp contrast to the woodsy taste of coconut.
This recipe is adapted with permission from Yolele! Recipes From the Heart of Senegal by Pierre Thiam (Lake Isle Press, 2008).
Ingredients
- ½ cup honey
- 2 mangoes, peeled and sliced lengthwise
- 2 cups coconut milk
- ½ cup unsweetened shredded coconut, divided
- ¼ cup sugar
- 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise, seeds scraped, or 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 cup cooked white rice, preferably long-grain
- 1 Tbsp. lime juice
- Pinch kosher salt