Sombi (Senegalese Coconut Rice Pudding)

Instructions

Step 1 In a skillet set over medium heat, cook the honey until bubbly. Using tongs, dip the mango slices in the honey to coat; cook until golden-brown, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate and set aside.

Step 2 To a medium pot set over medium heat, add the coconut milk, 6 tablespoons of the shredded coconut, the sugar, and vanilla and cook, stirring frequently, until thickened slightly, about 10 minutes. Reserve ½ cup of the sauce and set aside.

Step 3 To a skillet set over low heat, add the remaining shredded coconut and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly golden-brown, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Step 4 Set the pot with the coconut milk mixture over medium-low heat, add the rice, and cook, stirring frequently, until all the liquid is absorbed, about 5 minutes. Stir in the lime juice and salt and discard the vanilla pod.