Saltfish Souse and Bakes
Flaky salt cod meets crunchy chopped vegetables and fluffy pan-fried biscuits in this beloved breakfast dish from Grenada.
- Serves
5
- Cook
1 hour 20 minutes
This recipe is brought to you by the SAVEUR Cookbook Club, our passionate community of food-loving readers from around the globe celebrating our favorite authors and recipes. Join us as we cook through a new book every month, and share your food pics and vids on social media with the hashtags #SAVEURCookbookClub and #EatTheWorld.
In this recipe adapted from her cookbook Code Noir: Afro-Caribbean Stories and Recipes, writer and activist Lelani Lewis offers a taste from her father’s homeland of Grenada, where saltfish souse, a shredded salt cod salad, is often paired with crisp-yet-fluffy fried biscuits called bakes. Lewis’ version, which also features creamy slices of avocado sandwiched between the bakes, was often served at family brunches during her childhood in South London. While assembling these souse and bakes, the complex history of the Caribbean comes into full view, as does the resilience of Grenadians who have turned the foods of their oppression such as saltfish into profoundly beautiful, delicious dishes.
Madame Jeannette is the Surinamese name for a long, fruity yet spicy chile common throughout the Caribbean, where it is also known as Trinadadian pimento chile or Grenada seasoning chile. If you cannot find them in your local Caribbean grocery store, use the more widely available Scotch bonnet chile for a similar effect.
Adapted from Code Noir: Afro-Caribbean Stories and Recipes (Tra Publishing, February 20, 2024) by Lelani Lewis. Food photography copyright © Remko Kraaijeveld 2023.
Featured in “A New Cookbook Celebrates Caribbean Cuisine—And Reckons with Its Complicated History” by Jessica Carbone.
Ingredients
For the bakes:
- 2¼ cups self-rising flour, plus more for dusting
- 1½ tsp. baking powder
- ¾ tsp. fine salt
- ¾ tsp. sugar
- 2 Tbsp. plus 1½ tsp. unsalted butter
- 2 cups vegetable oil
For the souse:
- 5 oz. boneless, skinless dried salt cod
- 2 scallions, finely chopped
- 2 medium tomatoes, cored and finely chopped
- 1 mini or Persian cucumber, finely chopped
- ½ medium green bell pepper, seeded and finely chopped
- ½ medium red bell pepper, seeded and finely chopped
- ½ medium yellow bell pepper, seeded and finely chopped
- ½ small Madame Jeanette or Scotch bonnet chile (see headnote), finely chopped
- ½ medium white onion, finely chopped
- 1 Tbsp. virgin (unrefined) coconut oil, melted
- Fine salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 ripe medium avocado, sliced
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
Step 6
Continue to Next Story