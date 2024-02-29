Saltfish Souse and Bakes

Instructions

Step 1 Make the bakes: in a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. Using your fingers, work in the butter until the mixture has a crumbly consistency. Add ⅔ cup cold water and, using your hands, stir the dough until it forms a coherent ball, about 5 minutes.

Step 2 On a lightly floured surface, turn the dough out and knead until smooth and elastic, about 5 minutes. Roll out the dough to a slab about 1 inch thick. Using a floured drinking glass (about 3 inches in diameter), cut out 5 rounds from the dough. Transfer to a plate, cover with a damp kitchen towel, and set aside to rest for 30 minutes.

Step 3 Make the souse: To a large pot, add the cod and cover with water. Bring to a boil over high heat and cook for 20 minutes, skimming the foam. Using a fine-mesh sieve, drain, then rinse under cold running water. Cut off a small piece of cod and taste it. If the cod is still too salty, fill the pot with fresh water, add the cod, and boil for 5 minutes more. Drain and rinse again, then set aside to cool. Using your fingers, tear the cod into small pieces.

Step 4 In a medium bowl, combine the scallions, tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, chile, and onion. Stir in the cod and coconut oil, then season to taste with salt and black pepper. Set aside.

Step 5 To a deep medium skillet fitted with a deep-fry thermometer, add the oil and turn the heat to medium-high. Using your hand, gently flatten the rounds of dough. When the temperature reads 350°F, fry the rounds, turning once, until golden brown, about 6 minutes total. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bakes to a paper towel-lined plate.