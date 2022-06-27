This sesame sauce is assertive without overpowering whatever fresh vegetables or meats may be dunked into it. Toasted sesame paste, a widely used ingredient in Chinese cuisine, lends it an intensely earthy aroma that’s subdued by creamy Greek yogurt, which also lightens the texture.

Featured in: “Sesame Paste Isn’t Tahini—And It Might Be Your New Favorite Condiment.”

30-Second Sesame Sauce Dunk grilled meats or freshly cut crudite into this sweet-and-salty dip. Yield: makes 1 cup Time: 10 minutes Ingredients ¼ cups toasted sesame paste (2¼ oz.)

2 tbsp. plain full-fat Greek yogurt

1 tbsp. light soy sauce

2 tsp. honey

2 tsp. toasted sesame oil

1 tsp. rice vinegar

1 garlic clove, finely chopped Instructions In a bowl, stir together the sesame paste, yogurt, soy sauce, honey, sesame oil, rice vinegar, and garlic. Whisk in 1 tablespoon of cool water, then add more as needed until you have a smooth, slightly runny sauce. Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate until ready to use. (The sauce will keep for 5 days; serve cold or at room temperature, thinned with additional water if necessary.)

Photography by Linda Xiao; Food Styling by Jason Schreiber; Prop Styling by Summer Moore

