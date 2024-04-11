Spaghetti all’Assassina (‘Killer’ Spaghetti)

To a large nonstick skillet, add the marinara, tomato paste, and pepperoncini. Add 1½ cups of water to the empty marinara jar, close it tightly, and shake it to release the residual sauce, then add it to the skillet. Stir well, then set the skillet over medium heat.

Add the pasta to the boiling water (it may not be fully submerged at first) and cook, gently stirring occasionally, until just pliable enough that some pieces form an “S” shape, about 3 minutes. Use tongs to transfer the pasta to the skillet, then use a silicone spatula to gently spread out and press down the pasta until it is fully submerged. (If necessary, add pasta cooking water 2 tablespoons at a time until the pasta is just submerged.) Bring to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes, pressing down to resubmerge the pasta and adding more pasta water if needed.

