Spaghetti all’Assassina (‘Killer’ Spaghetti)
This is the best recipe on the internet for the spicy, crunchy tomato pasta from Bari, Italy that’s taken the food world by storm.
- Serves
4
- Cook
50 minutes
Hailing from Bari, Italy, spaghetti all’assassina is a relatively new entry into the pasta canon. It’s made by simmering spaghetti in spicy tomato sauce until the pasta is al dente and the sauce is mostly absorbed or evaporated and about as thick as tomato paste. It’s then fried until the pasta turns golden brown and crispy in some parts and charred and crunchy in others. This recipe from “The Sporkful” podcast creator and host Dan Pashman is inspired by the superlative spaghetti all’assassina at Ghiotto Panzerotto.
Pashman emphasizes that spaghetti is the perfect pasta shape for this dish, especially the Teflon-extruded kind like De Cecco. A flatter pasta would throw off the ratios—too much of it would be in contact with the pan and you’d have all crunchiness, no chewiness—while a thicker noodle would have too much chewy interior in relation to exterior crisp. Pashman also recommends using silicone-tipped tongs for this recipe so you don’t scratch your nonstick pan.
Once the dish is cooked, do not leave it in the pan or serve it in one large bowl because the steam will destroy the crisp you worked so hard to create. Serve it individually and eat it right away. And while it’s not traditional, Pashman is partial to adding a sprinkle of grated parmesan at the end.
Adapted from the book Anything’s Pastable by Dan Pashman. Copyright © 2024 by Dan Pashman. Reprinted by permission of HarperCollins Publishers.
Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp. kosher salt
- One 24- to 25-oz. jar marinara sauce
- ¼ cup tomato paste
- 5–10 jarred whole pepperoncini peppers, finely chopped
- 1 lb. spaghetti
- 6 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- Finely grated parmesan, for serving (optional)
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
Keep Reading
Continue to Next Story