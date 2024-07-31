Recipes

Sri Lankan Fish Curry

This classic Tamil dish shows off the salty-sour-sweet trifecta of tamarind, coconut, and curry leaves.

  • Serves

    4–6

  • Cook

    50 minutes

PHOTO: MURRAY HALL • FOOD STYLING: PEARL JONES

By Joyce and Kamala Kutty

Published on July 31, 2024

Brimming with fragrant aromatics and hearty vegetables such as eggplant, okra, and tomatoes, this curry recipe from knifemaker Joyce Kutty’s mother Kamala is a reflection of her Tamil family’s migration to Sri Lanka from the southern tip of India. 

Use a meaty fish that will hold its shape during cooking—the Kutty family is partial to mackerel—and be sure to ladle with care when serving so the chunks of fish don’t disintegrate into the curry. Look for fish curry masala and ginger-garlic paste online or at your local South Asian grocery store. If you can’t find ginger-garlic paste, sub in equal parts finely chopped garlic and ginger.

Featured in “Meet the Knifemaker Inspired by South Asian and New England Fishing Traditions” by Shane Mitchell.

Ingredients

  • 1 Tbsp. tamarind pulp or 1½ Tbsp. tamarind paste
  • One 13-oz. can full-fat coconut milk (1½ cups)
  • Kosher salt
  • 4 Tbsp. vegetable oil
  • 3 Tbsp. fish curry masala
  • 1 Tbsp. ground coriander
  • 1½ tsp. black mustard seeds
  • 1½ tsp. cumin seeds
  • 1½ tsp. fennel seeds
  • 1 tsp. fenugreek seeds
  • 12 fresh curry leaves (or substitute thawed frozen)
  • 2 small green chiles, such as jalapeños or serranos, seeded and thinly sliced (optional)
  • 2 medium onions, thinly sliced (2 cups)
  • 3 Tbsp. ginger-garlic paste
  • ½ lb. eggplant (1–2 small), cut into ½-in.-thick wedges (2¼ cups)
  • 4 oz. okra, stems removed and cut into 2-in. pieces (1 packed cup)
  • 3 small tomatoes, quartered (2 cups)
  • 2 lb. meaty fish, such as bluefish, cod, mackerel, or salmon, cut into 3-in. pieces
  • 3 Tbsp. coarsely chopped cilantro leaves and tender stems, for garnish
  • Steamed rice, dosas, or naan, for serving

Instructions

Step 1

In a medium bowl, soak the tamarind pulp in ¼ cup of warm water until soft, 10–15 minutes. Add enough additional water to measure 2½ cups, then discard the pulp and any seeds. If using tamarind paste, stir it together with 2½ cups of water in a medium bowl.

Step 2

Stir in the coconut milk, season to taste with salt, and set aside.

Step 3

To a medium pot over medium-high heat, add the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the fish curry masala, coriander, black mustard, cumin, fennel, and fenugreek, and cook until fragrant, 1–2 minutes. Add the curry leaves and cook until they sputter, about 30 seconds. Add the green chiles (if desired) and onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are soft and translucent, 5–7 minutes. Add the ginger-garlic paste and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until fragrant and lightly golden, 2–3 minutes more.

Step 4

Add the reserved tamarind water and bring to a boil, then turn the heat to medium and cook until slightly thickened, 5–7 minutes. 

Step 5

Add the eggplant and okra, and bring back to a boil, then turn the heat to medium-high and cook until the eggplants are soft but retain some bite, 7–10 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook until slightly tender, 5–8 minutes. Add the fish and continue cooking until just firm, 5–7 minutes more. Remove from the heat.

Step 6

Garnish with the cilantro and serve with the rice, dosas, or naan.

