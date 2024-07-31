Sri Lankan Fish Curry
This classic Tamil dish shows off the salty-sour-sweet trifecta of tamarind, coconut, and curry leaves.
- Serves
4–6
- Cook
50 minutes
Brimming with fragrant aromatics and hearty vegetables such as eggplant, okra, and tomatoes, this curry recipe from knifemaker Joyce Kutty’s mother Kamala is a reflection of her Tamil family’s migration to Sri Lanka from the southern tip of India.
Use a meaty fish that will hold its shape during cooking—the Kutty family is partial to mackerel—and be sure to ladle with care when serving so the chunks of fish don’t disintegrate into the curry. Look for fish curry masala and ginger-garlic paste online or at your local South Asian grocery store. If you can’t find ginger-garlic paste, sub in equal parts finely chopped garlic and ginger.
Featured in “Meet the Knifemaker Inspired by South Asian and New England Fishing Traditions” by Shane Mitchell.
Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp. tamarind pulp or 1½ Tbsp. tamarind paste
- One 13-oz. can full-fat coconut milk (1½ cups)
- Kosher salt
- 4 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 3 Tbsp. fish curry masala
- 1 Tbsp. ground coriander
- 1½ tsp. black mustard seeds
- 1½ tsp. cumin seeds
- 1½ tsp. fennel seeds
- 1 tsp. fenugreek seeds
- 12 fresh curry leaves (or substitute thawed frozen)
- 2 small green chiles, such as jalapeños or serranos, seeded and thinly sliced (optional)
- 2 medium onions, thinly sliced (2 cups)
- 3 Tbsp. ginger-garlic paste
- ½ lb. eggplant (1–2 small), cut into ½-in.-thick wedges (2¼ cups)
- 4 oz. okra, stems removed and cut into 2-in. pieces (1 packed cup)
- 3 small tomatoes, quartered (2 cups)
- 2 lb. meaty fish, such as bluefish, cod, mackerel, or salmon, cut into 3-in. pieces
- 3 Tbsp. coarsely chopped cilantro leaves and tender stems, for garnish
- Steamed rice, dosas, or naan, for serving
Instructions
